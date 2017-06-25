ANGELENO HEIGHTS — Danielle Davis describes skunk as a “wise old lady” who reigns as the matriarch of her family. “Her favorite pastimes include pushing objects off of flat surfaces, coughing up large fur balls and hanging out with her human dad,” said Davis. “Pictured here she ... Read More »
Eastside Review: LADWP raises; Eastside’s fault line; Latino homelessness
A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside. Read More »
Sure sign of summer
SILVER LAKE — This industrious kid named Bowe knows there’s nothing like a cool glass of freshly squeezed lemonade to beat the summer heat — especially at a $1 a pop. He had a nice shady spot on West Silver Lake Boulevard near the Chandelier Tree ... Read More »
Lawsuit filed over LAPD shooting of Boyle Heights teen; Lincoln Heights fire scorches 1/2 acre; ficus trees falling to fatal fungus
MORNING REPORT: News and notes from across the Eastside Read More »
New from Tracy Do: Three Great Homes in Los Feliz, Mt. Washington and Highland Park
Airy, elegant, filled with light, this home enjoys a prime location in the Franklin Hills of Los Feliz. Hallmarks of mid-century modern design include a free-flowing layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, an open-beam ceiling and a wall of glass that frames striking westward views. Read More »
Cheap Israeli eats in Silver Lake; Echo Park kink; Eagle Rock pasta
Mh Zh has captured the Israeli café vibe, according to the LA Weekly. Initially, the long wait, "rickety tables and chairs," and "painfully Silver Lake-ian crowd" ... Read More »
Pedestrian killed by Metrolink train near Cal State L.A.
EL SERENO — A 40-year-old man was killed after being struck by a Metrolink train this afternoon near Cal State L.A., prompting the shutdown of the San Bernardino commuter rail line between Union Station and the university. It’s the second deadly collision this year between a ... Read More »
Wine and dinner deal in Silver Lake
Our Reader Sponsors share their recommendations about places to go and things to do in their neighborhoods. Read More »
Eastside Weekend: Swap meet with music and bar in Lincoln Heights; comedy in Silver Lake and Glassell Park
Lincoln Heights holds a giant swap meet/social, with DJs, food and a full bar. Young comedians play Glassell Park at the Friendship Buddies Show, while not-so-young comedy heavyweights such as Neil Hamburger and Todd Glass perform in Silver Lake. Check out the Eastside Comedy Guide. Submit ... Read More »
Open House Calendar: Echo Park duplex; Highland Park hillside home; Mt. Washington Craftsman
Search our sponsored Open House calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties. Read More »
Mother of Lincoln Heights murder victim seeks solace and justice; Gold Line headed to Claremont
Morning Report: News and notes from across the Eastside. Read More »
For Sale: View Home in Mt Washington Elementary School District Boasts Expansive Roof Deck
Built in 2010, located within the highly coveted Mount Washington Elementary School District, this stunning view-home satisfies all your modern demands. Read More »
At the Lyric Hyperion, Silver Lake theater experiments need support
SILVER LAKE — Spare some change for experimental theater? The Lyric Hyperion – at the corner of, indeed, Lyric and Hyperion – is having a crowd-funding campaign to fix its 70-year-old theater – $3,000 for a busted air-conditioning compressor, $1,000 for wall and ceiling repairs, up ... Read More »
The Best Eastside Bars for a Fun Cocktail This Summer
Looking for a cool cocktail? The staff at ACME Real Estate have come up with this drinking guide for you. Read More »
On The Market: Cypress Park triplex; Eagle Rock Craftsman; Monterey Hills condo by Debs Park
Around four dozen single-family homes, condos and other properties went up for sale on the Eastside during the last week. Here’s a sample of what’s new on the market: Cypress Park: Triplex to be delivered vacant – one 3-bedroom unit and two 2-bedrooms. $875,000. Eagle Rock: 3-bedroom/2-bath ... Read More »
Man dies after jumping out of moving car in Atwater Village
ATWATER VILLAGE -- A man died after jumping out of a moving car during an argument with his girlfriend Wednesday night, police said. Read More »
Legal fight continues for Highland Park father facing deportation; Metro buses to test WiFi
MORNING REPORT: Supporters of Romulo Avelica Gonzalez say a judge's decision may help the Highland Park man avoid deportation .... Metro will be offering free WiFi on 150 buses under a pilot program to test the service before making it available across its fleet Read More »
