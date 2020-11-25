Tis the season for holiday lights, hot chocolate, gingerbread houses, and ... social distancing. Yes, the pandemic and has put a damper on the season, forcing the cancellation of many traditional events. But the holiday spirit lives on! Below are a few holiday-inspired celebrations in and near the Eastside to kick-off the 2020 holiday season. Bonus: You can enjoy many of them from the comfort of your home.

Don't see your event? Add it here

November 28

Holiday Pop-Up

Looking for another plant to add to your new quarantine addiction? The Plant Provocateur is holding a pop-up in Gilly Flowers LA in Silver Lake. They will be offering custom made holiday wreaths, wood crafted EO burners, plant care kits, and Marimo wonderlands.

Location: 3936 Sunset Blvd at Gilly Flowers LA in Silver Lake

When: Saturday, Nov. 28 9:30 AM - 2 PM

All December

The oldest puppet theater in the country recently announced they were in immediate danger of closing permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Bob Baker Marionettes has decked their halls to welcome guests during the merriest of seasons. Book at 20-minute slot and stroll the winter wonderland and watch the different puppet shows taking all necessary safety precautions.

Location: Bob Baker Marionettes theater in Highland Park

When: Nov. 21 - Jan. 3

Price: $60 per party for up to 6 people (including babies and kids)

Celebrate the Dodger's World Championship at the stadium's Holiday Festival complete with a light show, LED video displays, fake snow, and an interactive display honoring the ultimate winning team.

Location: Dodger Stadium

When: Open nightly from Nov. 27 - Dec. 24 | 5 PM - 11 PM

Price: $55 per vehicle

Winter Wonderland & Stocking Stuffer Sweets Crawl

If you didn't get a chance to enjoy BiteLA's Halloween drive-thru, you can still get the crawl experience for their Holiday-themed event. Get into a snowball fight with snowmen, drive around Gnome Village to hunt for "Wrinkles," listen to stories with Santa, and don't forget to include your vehicle in the holiday mood for the ugly car sweater contest.

Location: Legg Lake

When: Now until Dec. 27 for 1-2 hours scheduled between 5 PM - 11 PM

Price: $38 per person

December 4, 5 & 6

In pre-covid times, Catholics from across Mexico and other countries would make a pilgrimage to the image of the Virgin Mary. This year, Forest Lawn celebrates one of the most significant Mexican Catholic holidays with a bilingual religious service, Mariachi music, and Ballet Folkloric.

Location: Forest Lawn in Glendale on their facebook page

When: Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2 PM - 4 PM

Price: Free

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

For the first time, Angelinos can have their photos taken at the Rose Bowl and take a VIP tour of the stadium with stops on the field, locker room, Court of Champions and more. The experience is limited to 6 people from the same household.

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium

When: Dec. 4, 5, & 6 starting at 9 AM for 30-minute slots

Price: Starting at $300

Saturday, December 12

Pasadena festival of lights

Drive or walk through Upper Hastings Ranch to the lit up streets. It started back in 1951 when the families in the neighborhood decorated their driveways with luminaria (paper bags with candles) and when first neighbor created a wooden parkway display.

Where: Upper Hastings Ranch Neighborhood

When: Sundown

Price: FREE

Sunday, December 13

Facebook group Hiking-with-Friends is organizing a holiday trail at Ascot Hills Park. It's open to anyone and free for kids, but if you decide to participate you're expected to stick with the group for the entire hike.

Location:Ascot Hills Park

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 PM

Duration: 2.5 mile hike

Price: FREE

Get your holiday shopping out of the way at The Handmade Market Collective's pop-up in Atwater Village. Meet your local artisans like Finding Form Design handmade leather chairs, macrame plant hangers from Sticks & Stones Macrame, or EarthDNA's custom floral arrangements.

Location: 3300 Glendale Blvd, Atwater Village in Hugo's Tacos parking lot

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 AM - 2 PM

Christmas Eve, December 24

L.A. County Holiday Celebration | Tuesday, December 24

The winter lockdown isn't stopping L.A. County from getting in the Christmas spirit. Their 61st annual holiday celebration is pre-recorded and shot in several parts of Los Angeles to meet with county guidelines. This year's show features a wide range of cultural performances from Mexico to India, including Pacifico Dance Company, Kayamanan Ng Lahi Philippine Folk Arts, Ragoli Dance Company, Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and 18 other performers!

Where: PBS SoCal 1 or stream online on their website

When: December 24, 2020, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. PST (But it will be rebroadcasted on

December 24, 2020, 7:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m. PST on PBS SoCal 1



December 25, 2020, noon - 3:00 p.m. PST on KCET



December 25, 2020, 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. PST on PBS SoCal 2

Price: FREE

Did we miss an event? Email melody@theeastsiderla.com or fill out this form here and we'll add it to the guide!