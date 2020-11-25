Tis the season for holiday lights, hot chocolate, gingerbread houses, and ... social distancing. Yes, the pandemic and has put a damper on the season, forcing the cancellation of many traditional events. But the holiday spirit lives on! Below are a few holiday-inspired celebrations in and near the Eastside to kick-off the 2020 holiday season. Bonus: You can enjoy many of them from the comfort of your home.
November 28
Looking for another plant to add to your new quarantine addiction? The Plant Provocateur is holding a pop-up in Gilly Flowers LA in Silver Lake. They will be offering custom made holiday wreaths, wood crafted EO burners, plant care kits, and Marimo wonderlands.
- Location: 3936 Sunset Blvd at Gilly Flowers LA in Silver Lake
- When: Saturday, Nov. 28 9:30 AM - 2 PM
All December
Bob Baker Marionettes Peek-a-boo Stroll Thru
The oldest puppet theater in the country recently announced they were in immediate danger of closing permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Bob Baker Marionettes has decked their halls to welcome guests during the merriest of seasons. Book at 20-minute slot and stroll the winter wonderland and watch the different puppet shows taking all necessary safety precautions.
- Location: Bob Baker Marionettes theater in Highland Park
- When: Nov. 21 - Jan. 3
- Price: $60 per party for up to 6 people (including babies and kids)
Dodger Stadium Holiday Festival
Celebrate the Dodger's World Championship at the stadium's Holiday Festival complete with a light show, LED video displays, fake snow, and an interactive display honoring the ultimate winning team.
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- When: Open nightly from Nov. 27 - Dec. 24 | 5 PM - 11 PM
- Price: $55 per vehicle
Winter Wonderland & Stocking Stuffer Sweets Crawl
If you didn't get a chance to enjoy BiteLA's Halloween drive-thru, you can still get the crawl experience for their Holiday-themed event. Get into a snowball fight with snowmen, drive around Gnome Village to hunt for "Wrinkles," listen to stories with Santa, and don't forget to include your vehicle in the holiday mood for the ugly car sweater contest.
- Location: Legg Lake
- When: Now until Dec. 27 for 1-2 hours scheduled between 5 PM - 11 PM
- Price: $38 per person
December 4, 5 & 6
Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration
In pre-covid times, Catholics from across Mexico and other countries would make a pilgrimage to the image of the Virgin Mary. This year, Forest Lawn celebrates one of the most significant Mexican Catholic holidays with a bilingual religious service, Mariachi music, and Ballet Folkloric.
- Location: Forest Lawn in Glendale on their facebook page
- When: Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2 PM - 4 PM
- Price: Free
Rose Bowl Stadium Holiday Family Photos and VIP Tour
For the first time, Angelinos can have their photos taken at the Rose Bowl and take a VIP tour of the stadium with stops on the field, locker room, Court of Champions and more. The experience is limited to 6 people from the same household.
- Location: Rose Bowl Stadium
- When: Dec. 4, 5, & 6 starting at 9 AM for 30-minute slots
- Price: Starting at $300
Saturday, December 12
Drive or walk through Upper Hastings Ranch to the lit up streets. It started back in 1951 when the families in the neighborhood decorated their driveways with luminaria (paper bags with candles) and when first neighbor created a wooden parkway display.
- Where: Upper Hastings Ranch Neighborhood
- When: Sundown
- Price: FREE
Sunday, December 13
HiKing-with-Santa: Family Christmas HiKe
Facebook group Hiking-with-Friends is organizing a holiday trail at Ascot Hills Park. It's open to anyone and free for kids, but if you decide to participate you're expected to stick with the group for the entire hike.
- Location:Ascot Hills Park
- When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 PM
- Duration: 2.5 mile hike
- Price: FREE
The Holiday Market
Get your holiday shopping out of the way at The Handmade Market Collective's pop-up in Atwater Village. Meet your local artisans like Finding Form Design handmade leather chairs, macrame plant hangers from Sticks & Stones Macrame, or EarthDNA's custom floral arrangements.
- Location: 3300 Glendale Blvd, Atwater Village in Hugo's Tacos parking lot
- When: Sunday, Dec. 13 from 10 AM - 2 PM
Christmas Eve, December 24
L.A. County Holiday Celebration | Tuesday, December 24
The winter lockdown isn't stopping L.A. County from getting in the Christmas spirit. Their 61st annual holiday celebration is pre-recorded and shot in several parts of Los Angeles to meet with county guidelines. This year's show features a wide range of cultural performances from Mexico to India, including Pacifico Dance Company, Kayamanan Ng Lahi Philippine Folk Arts, Ragoli Dance Company, Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and 18 other performers!
- Where: PBS SoCal 1 or stream online on their website
- When: December 24, 2020, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. PST (But it will be rebroadcasted on
- December 24, 2020, 7:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m. PST on PBS SoCal 1
- December 25, 2020, noon - 3:00 p.m. PST on KCET
- December 25, 2020, 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. PST on PBS SoCal 2
- Price: FREE
