Next year's Los Angeles Marathon will be held in May instead of March and will abandon its "Stadium to the Sea" course for one that ends in Century City instead, organizers announced.

The 36th edition of the marathon -- which passes through Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake -- has been rescheduled to May 23 from March 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic, pending final approval by public agencies, the McCourt Foundation, which owns and manages the event, said on Tuesday. More than 27,000 participants are expected.

This year's marathon, which took place on March 8, was one of the last major sporting events before the COVID-19 outbreak forced public gatherings and games to be cancelled.

In addition to the marathon, the LA Big 5K -- customarily run on the eve of the marathon -- will be held on May 22.

The McCourt Foundation announced in July a major course change to its "Stadium to the Sea" route that began at Dodger Stadium and ended near the Santa Monica Pier. Instead, a "Stadium to the Stars" course will still begin at Dodger Stadium but then pass through Brentwood, where runners will double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards, ending at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The change was made because "the dramatically increased costs quoted by the city of Santa Monica for the 2021 running of the marathon, and future events, made remaining in Santa Monica financially infeasible," according to the foundation.

"The finish on Avenue of the Stars also allows exciting modifications not previously possible in Santa Monica such as enhanced spectator viewing and celebrations at the finish line," the foundation said. But apparently not everyone is happy about the new course because the foundation this summer published an open letter to runners "to address the concerns raised by some members of the running community."

The McCourt Foundation also announced format changes to two other races it operates. The 2021 Rose Bowl 5K will be run Jan. 16-17 and the Rose Bowl Half-Marathon on March 27-28. The 2021 Rose Bowl 5K and Half Marathon had both been scheduled for Jan. 17.

Both events are being planned for two days on separate weekends in January and March to ensure proper runner and walker distancing as well as a safer, more manageable event flow.

Marathon details can be found here.