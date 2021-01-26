This year's L.A. Marathon -- which passes through Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake -- has been postponed again, this time until the fall, organizers announced today.

"Given the current state of the pandemic in the Los Angeles area and the pace of vaccine roll-out, the Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K, the LABig5K and the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will be rescheduled to the fall of 2021," said the McCourt Foundation, which owns and manages the event, in a statement.

It's the second postponement for the 36th edition of the marathon, which begins at Dodger Stadium. Organizers had previously announced that the run was to be held in May instead of March.

Organizers said they are working with host cities and venues to set a new marathon date.

"This process will take some weeks and a decision regarding new dates will be announced as soon as possible," said the McCourt foundation. "All decisions will be made with the health and safety of all athletes, volunteers, and city officials as our top priority"

Those who had already registered for this year's marathon are being offered spots in future marathons. "There are no refunds," according to the marathon website.

Organizers had also previously announced that marathon would abandon its "Stadium to the Sea" course for one that ends in Century City instead.