The pandemic-delayed 2021 L.A. Marathon has been rescheduled for Nov. 7, organizers announced today.

The 36th edition of the annual race was originally set for March 21, then pushed to May 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers announced in January the event would be moved to the fall, but an exact date was not confirmed until Monday.

As usual, the LA Big 5K will be held the day before the marathon.

The McCourt Foundation, which runs the marathon and the Rose Bowl 5K and Half Marathon, announced a major course change to the Los Angeles Marathon last year, replacing the "Stadium to the Sea" course it had been run on since 2010 to a "Stadium to the Stars" course from Dodger Stadium to Brentwood, where runners will double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards, ending at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

The change was made because "the dramatically increased costs quoted by the city of Santa Monica for the 2021 running of the marathon, and future events, made remaining in Santa Monica financially infeasible," according to the foundation.

Murphy Reinschreiber, chief operating officer of The McCourt Foundation, said in a statement today that the Avenue of the Stars finish line "allows for a more vibrant and exciting finish experience than previously possible. We expect the closing miles and finish line to be the highlight of the must-do, world-class experience that is the Los Angeles Marathon."

Organizers also said the Century City location will allow for more post-race activities, such as a larger Finish Festival, concerts, gatherings and VIP entertainment.

The Los Angeles Marathon has been held in March since its inaugural edition in 1986 except for 2009 and 2016.