Summer Fun
All Summer
Atwater Village: Cool off with some wine and laughs at Oeno Vino’s comedy happenings in the wine store’s basement bar.
East LA: Bring your family and friends for free concerts, movies and other activities for teens and seniors at Summer Parks After Dark. The county parks program will be held on Thursday, Friday & Saturday nights from June 15 to Aug. 5 at Belvedere Park, City Terrace Park, Salazar Park and Saybrook Park.
Elysian Valley: The L.A. River is opening for kayaking and other recreation on Memorial Day — this Monday, May 29. It will be the 10th season for the L.A. River Recreation Zone, which will remain open until Sept. 30. Check the Recreation Zone’s website for updates.
Griffith Park: There’s a little bit for everybody this summer at the Greek Theatre, from Garbage, Le Tigre and Darius Rucker to Ziggy Marley, Tori Amos and Ringo. Check out the full lineup here.
Griffith Park: The L.A. Zoo is getting into the summer spirit with Roaring Nights, a party for grown-ups on June 16; Brew at the Zoo on Aug 25; and the family-friendly Zoo Friday Nights from July 7 to Aug. 18.
Montecito Heights: Don’t miss Family Movie Nights at the Audubon Center at Debs Park, with screenings on June 16, July 21 and August 18.
May
Elysian Valley: Explore some Eastside neighborhoods on a three-hour LA River Eco Tour and Secret Stair hike on May 31. Visit the LA River, the secret stairs, and the abandoned trolley paths. Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes.
June
Lincoln Heights: The House Issues Festival is a five-stage music festival at Plaza De La Raza in Lincoln Park that celebrates the diversity of the house music scene. The festival will feature over 50 artists, various food and drink vendors and art installations. June 3.
East Hollywood: Don’t miss the summer kickoff for the East Hollywood Community Garden on Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 1 pm at 1177 N Madison Ave, behind Madison Avenue Park. Music by DJ Strange Cadence. Free plant-based food while supplies last. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. RSVP or just show up.
Griffith Park: The Autry Museum of the American West is holding the annual American Indian Arts Marketplace June 10-11.
Eagle Rock: The Summer Solstice Sunset Sound Bath on June 21 will “celebrate the heat and nourishment of the sun, the bounty of nature, fertility, and slowing down to vacation mode.”
Various: June is L.A. Pride Month, with multiple events happening throughout the city, including Pride in the Park at the LA Historic Park on June 9-10 and LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on June 16.
July
Echo Park: The 42nd Lotus Festival is back at Echo Park Lake on July 15 and 16. Celebrate Indonesia and enjoy free entertainment, view handcrafted work, and engage in plenty of fun activities.
Griffith Park: The Independent Shakespeare Co. annual free Shakespeare festival is back for its 20th year starting July 5. This year, enjoy “Julius Caesar” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Griffith Park: Bring a picnic blanket and head to the Autry for some summer movie nights with Street Food Cinema. Catch some old and recent favorites outside on a projected big screen through August.
Montecito Heights: Outdoor Movie Nights are back at Heritage Square Museum, featuring classic films "Sunset Boulevard" (July 8) and The Big Sleep (July 22).
August
Highland Park: Check out the LAPD Northeast Division’s National Night Out with a “get-to-know-your-neighbor” open house at the Los Angeles Police Museum from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.
206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
