Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Area restaurants offer discounts to striking WGA writers
Unlike the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, striking WGA writers can get a deal with a few restaurants on the Eastside.
- Village Bakery (Atwater Village) - 10% off all in-cafe purchases
- Jeff's Table (Highland Park) - 10% off any order
- The Kitchen (Silver Lake) - 15% off food and drink
- The Lyric Hyperion Theater and Cafe (Silver Lake) - 20% off cage orders
- All Day Baby (Silver Lake) - 50% off the first daquiri
- The Edendale (Silver Lake) - 20% off any specialty cocktail
- Lingua Franca (Elysian Valley) - happy hour menu all night on Mondays
- Tolda Wine Bar (Echo Park) - $8 wines and $5 Pilsener
- Messhall (Los Feliz) - 10% off any order
- Spitz (Los Feliz) - 10% off to all members and 20% off to support staff affected by the strike
- Wife and the Somm (Glassell Park) - special price menus on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for WGA, DGA, IATSE, SAG/AFTRA members
More deals can be found from Variety, and Twitter user Deanna Shumaker is compiling a list of deals in a spreadsheet.
On the horizon
Atwater Village: Chick-fil-A is moving ahead with plans to build a new fast-food restaurant on the site of what is now a Mimi's Cafe in the Costco shopping center. The new restaurant will have 92 seats and patio seating-- but no drive-thru, according Planning Department documents. A public hearing was held on the project earlier this week. No word yet as to when the restaurant would open if it receives the necessary approvals.
Echo Park: We told you earlier about the latest Japanese restaurant planning to open in the neighborhood. Now Eater LA has more info on Izakaya Dongame. It will be the its first U.S. location of their Osaka restaurant that serves small plates, meals and beer and wine. No opening is set, but they are hiring.
A bunch of brunch
Los Feliz: Weekend brunch began last weekend at Mírate, with breakfast burritos, chilaquiles, pan de elote and more.
Silver Lake: Bar Moruno also started Saturday brunch last week, with shakshuka skillets and a special “bull shot” cocktail with bone broth.
Elysian Valley: Lingua Franca started brunch services this week, with steak and eggs, pancakes, and more available on Saturdays and Sundays.
More happenings
Highland Park: Nativo is hosting a 'cumbe' day party and tequila and mexcal tasting on Sunday, May 28. This will be their first-annual 'Amor de Agave' event with over ten spirit tastings, a taco pop-up and music from local DJ La Junta.
Silver Lake: The Ruby Fruit is starting Pride early. From now until June 9, all proceeds from Miller Low Life purchases will benefit Dyke Day LA.
Virgil Village: Melody Wine Bar is hosting a wine festival on Sunday, May 21 to celebrate independent and "nothing added" wines. Tickets start at $10 to sample wines from a variety of winemakers and food from Echo Park's Little Fish and Metztil Taqueria.
Topping off
Los Feliz: Fred62 will reopen on Sunday, May 20. The restaurant has been temporarily closed since May 5 for routine maintenance of the interiors.
Glassell Park: Lemon Poppy Kitchen has remodeled their space and menu for full-service dining and happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Glassell Park: The story behind a bowl of stew at the trendy and hotly-contested Dunsmoor was reviewed by the Los Angeles Times this week.
L.A. TACO has some Eastside picks for the best Tejuino, a fizzy and fermented corn masa beverage. On the list are Raspados Nayarit and Rico Tejuinos Los Reyes in Lincoln Heights and Mayahuel Raspados, Tejuinos on the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Rio Vista Avenue and Tejuino King in Boyle Heights.
Silver Lake: LAist rounded up some of the best cheap eats in Silver Lake with a side of reflections on the ways the neighborhood has changed. The spots include Bodega Park, Needle, Simón, La Sorted's Pizza and Burgers Never Say Die.
