Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Need some nachos? Los Angeles Magazine has compiled a short list of where you can find some of the best in Los Angeles, and a few are on the Eastside. Jonathan Gold loved the lamb barbacoa nachos at My Taco in Highland Park. HomeState’s Frito Pie, which aren’t nachos but could be equally enjoyable, also received a nod. Then there’s El Compadre’s Nacho Supreme and pairing the cheesy bites with the restaurant’s flaming margarita. The nachos at El Tepeyac earned a mention for being “as classic as the place itself.” The list would not be complete without the nachos at Dodger Stadium, which come served in a Dodger blue helmet. My Taco is at 6300 York Blvd. in Highland Park. HomeState is at 5611 N. Figueroa St. Unit #1 in Highland Park. El Compadre is at 1449 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park. El Tepeyac is at 812 N. Evergreen Ave. in Boyle Heights. Dodger Stadium is at 1000 Vin Scully Ave. in Elysian Park.

Silver Lake's Spoon & Pork has lots of good eats going on, the Los Angeles Times reports. Longtime friends and owners Ray Yaptinchay and Jay Tugas serve a version of patita that is “the most compelling pork dish” that writer Patricia Escárcega has eaten in months. Pork belly adobo is “at the heart of the menu” with the fried chicken adobo being “gloriously crisp and fragrant with roasted garlic.” Although pork dominates the menu, there are a sizable amount of vegetable dishes available, including coco jack and eggplant insalata. Spoon & Pork is at 3131 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Boyle Heights is officially in the vegan game with the arrival of the Veganos en East Los pop-up, Boyle Heights Beat reports. The pop up takes place every other week at Mariachi Plaza. Jackfruit tortas, lentil ceviche and vegan conchas are some of the food choices available.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!