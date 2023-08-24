Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Helping Maui wildfire victims
Are you looking for a way to support the victims of the Maui wildfires?
- Flowerhead Tea, a pop-up truck opening a brick-and-mortar location in Highland Park, is raising funds through Sept. 1 through sales of their Hawaiian Haze iced tea blend.
- Friends & Family bakery in East Hollywood is donating all proceeds of the tropical “pineapple suns” pastry to the Maui Food Bank.
- Verdugo Bar in Glassell Park is raising money on GoFundMe to help the staff of Lahaina’s Dirt Monkey restaurant, which closed and is now hoping for assistance to get staff members back on their feet as they rebuild.
The Los Angeles Times has a full list across Los Angeles.
Openings
Echo Park: A third Starbucks has opened in the neighborhood -- but don't head down there to sip a Mocha Frappuccino while working on your laptop. This is a delivery-only Starbucks intended to fulfill orders from Doordash. Starbucks is one of the tenants in a "ghost kitchen," which offers commercial kitchens without dining rooms, on Douglas Street near Sunset Boulevard. There were no hissing espresso machines or the aroma of freshly ground coffee when The Eastsider stopped by. Just a guy behind a small counter who directed delivery people to lockers with their orders. It's not inviting, but you can expect more of these delivery-only Starbucks. A 2022 survey found that nearly 30% of consumers had ordered coffee for delivery.
Echo Park: Looks like there’s some movement at the shuttered Dinette space on Sunset Boulevard. Readers have pointed out a fresh coat of dark blue paint and a sign on the window that reads ”Little Fish.” It appears these may be the same folks who started a popular pandemic pop-up by the same name serving fried fish out of a house in Echo Park, but we haven’t yet confirmed. Stay tuned.
Highland Park: Otoño chef Teresa Montaño is launching a new lunch and brunch pop-up, Thunderbirds, for about six weeks. Eater LA reports that the menu includes fry bread, carne adovada, green chile enchiladas and other New Mexican food.
Lincoln Heights: The Airliner bar has reopened under new owners, Vinh Nguyen and Gary Wong, after closing in February. The food-centric bar welcomed its first customers during a soft opening last week with a menu that featured Asian and Asian inspired Izakaya-style dishes. Drinks include local brews by Homage and Benny Boy Brewing and shortlists of original cocktails and a "small but natty wine list," said Vinh, who got his start more than 20 years ago as a bartender at Father's Office. But the bar will also be stocked with draft and canned beers as the former dive bar seeks to cater to new and old patrons, some of whom have been coming to The Airliner since the '80s, Vinh said. Next year, the plan is to open OBI BAR, a jazz kissa or Japanese-style jazz bar, upstairs. The Airliner is at 2419 N. Broadway.
Silver Lake: Drugstore Cowboy, a new sports bar, has opened in the former Junkyard Dog space on Sunset, reports Eater LA.
Tidbit
Silver Lake: Ruby Fruit has been in the news lately as a part of the growing queer bar scene. But it was also recently noted in a New York Times article about work-life balance since the bar encourages staff to have a four-day work week.
