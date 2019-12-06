Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

What kind of restaurant will work at 3903 Sunset Boulevard? That's the large Silver Lake restaurant space next to The Black Cat in Sunset Junction. After the space underwent an extensive and lengthy renovation, Mixed Company, a “casual modern Middle Eastern” restaurant, opened in early 2017 but lasted only 10 months. It was eventually replaced by California Sun, a pizza and craft beer place that opened this January. But now, barely 11 months later, California Sun has gone dark, says Eater LA. "We're currently looking at several possible opportunities for the space, which we will make public once we are able," said a post on the restaurant's Instagram. So, what would you like to see at this Sunset Junction spot? Sushi? Italian? The return of Pollo Loco?

Tanka has rolled into the burgeoning Virgil Village scene, Eater LA reports. It’s the brainchild of the Continental Group and Tatanka Guerrero, who currently owns and operates a restaurant in Marfa, Texas and who has worked in the Miami restaurant scene. Tanka’s menu offers a variety of dishes, including tacos, sandwiches, salads, and risotto. Tanka hopes to open several other restaurants in Virgil Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown. Tanka is at 611 N. Virgil Ave. in Virgil Village.

All Day Baby has landed in Silver Lake, Eater LA reports. The bakery, diner and bar is a follow-up to the acclaimed Here’s Looking at You. Chef and owner Jonathan Whitener and pastry director Thessa Diadem take reign over the food, with offerings of French toast, yellow corn grits with shrimp Bolognese and a fried chicken sandwich. Cocktails are crafted by bar director Harry Chin. Wine director Danielle Francoise Fournier supplies the wine list. And lookout for a fountain dispenser with spiked Orange Bang and horchata. All Day Baby is at 3200 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

The wood-fire pizza crafted by Guatemala-born Elios Lopez in the back of his 2005 Toyota Tacoma has drawn quite a crowd since he first launched the concept last summer, Los Angeles Magazine reports. Located in between Flores Recycling center and Circle H Markets & Liquor in Silver Lake, the pizza operation is housed under a tent, with plastic tables and chairs, and of course, Lopez’s signature Tacoma with a wood fire pizza over that he imported from Italy sitting on truck bed. A cheese pizza costs $10 with topping $1 each. Elios Wood Fire Pizza is at 2517 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Former Triniti chef Joseph Geiskopf speaks his mind about working as executive chef at the Echo Park cafe, Eater LA reports. The 31-year-old reports that he “got a bad deal at Triniti,” among other things. Triniti is at 1814 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

Encanto is the name of the new place that is slowly taking shape inside Mexico City, the Los Feliz Mexican restaurant that closed a year ago, reports The Eastsider.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!