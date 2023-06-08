Burger King Echo Park

Echo Park: You can no longer "have it your way" in Echo Park. The neighborhood Burger King at 1301 Glendale Blvd. near Sunset Boulevard is boarded up and does not look like it will reopen. The fast-food chain's website says the dining room is closed. Meanwhile, the drive-thru and two spaces in the adjacent strip mall are now up for lease as part of a renovated shopping center.

It's the latest Eastside Burger King to close, with those in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Lincoln Heights and Eagle Rock converted into Starbucks outlets. However, it would not appear as if this former home of the Whopper will be a destination for Frappucinos since a Starbucks now operates a block away in a former KFC drive-thru.  

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider.

