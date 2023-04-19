Eagle Rock -Some people collect coffee mugs, while others have an affinity for comic books. Patrick Quinn? He collects cocktail napkins.
“It’s a pretty obscure thing,” admitted Quinn over beverages at Unincorporated Coffee Roasters in Eagle Rock. His family moved to Highland Park in 1977 when he was 12, and in looking to move back to the area, he and his wife purchased a home in Eagle Rock 18 years ago.
Quinn has long collected things, specifically vintage photos. About eight years ago, he was perusing a local flea market and came across a gentleman selling vintage cocktail napkins. Next thing Quinn knew, he was driving home with a box of approximately 1,000 such napkins.
“So right off the bat, I was in,” Quinn said. “Down the rabbit hole I went.”
Quinn’s passion for his hobby has since been translated into a book: “Bar Keeps: A Collection of California’s Best Cocktail Napkins.” Yep, a coffee table book about cocktail napkins.
Quinn works as the Assistant Creative Manager for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Naturally creative, he’s dabbled in graphic arts but is a writer at heart. A non-fiction book seemed like a good change of pace from his fiction writing.
“Bar Keeps” is more than a collection of cocktail napkin pictures. It focuses on the post-war heyday of cocktail napkin culture as suburbs - and places to grab a drink - grew. The work is loaded with historic photos from throughout California and explores various cultural themes and trivia. It’s like a road trip through historic California watering holes.
“It was an excuse to get information and stories on a lot of famous places,” Quinn said.
Quinn’s favorite napkins come from old bars and restaurants, many but long-gone memories. Some napkins boast quips about driving drunk and sexist jokes that wouldn’t fly today. The author likens them to watching an episode of Mad Men. Local novelties in his collection include napkins from Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village and Ernie Jr.’s Taco House in Eagle Rock.
Quinn guesses he has a couple of thousand cocktail napkins in his collection and hopes to create a national book one day.
“It’s a culture that doesn’t really exist anymore,” he said.
-
“Bar Keeps: A Collection of California’s Best Cocktail Napkins” is available at Skylight Books, Wacko and elsewhere. Quinn will also be signing at Los Angeles Times Festival Books at the Angel City Press tent on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
