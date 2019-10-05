Mount Washington -- The owner of the Southwest Museum this week said that three dozen potential new owners have indicated an interest in taking over the historic but little-used hillside property.
The Southwest Museum, said to be the oldest museum in the city, had once housed one of the largest collections of Native-American artifacts in the country. But those artifacts are now mostly stored elsewhere.
The Autry Museum of the American West, which owns the Southwest, has said that potential "successful concepts" to be considered for the property would most likely combine revenue-generating activities and public and educational programs.
Which of the following money-generating activities or development would you favor?
New uses for the Southwest Museum
Select your first choice or leave your ideas in the comments section
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.