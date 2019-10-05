Mount Washington -- The owner of the Southwest Museum this week said that three dozen potential new owners have indicated an interest in taking over the historic but little-used hillside property.

The Southwest Museum, said to be the oldest museum in the city, had once housed one of the largest collections of Native-American artifacts in the country. But those artifacts are now mostly stored elsewhere.

The Autry Museum of the American West, which owns the Southwest, has said that potential "successful concepts" to be considered for the property would most likely combine revenue-generating activities and public and educational programs.

