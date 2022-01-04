Echo Park - The Echo Park Film Center - which features experimental and international films and also offers free and low-cost film classes - is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years.

Despite shutting its Echo Park home, the organization will continue the services and activities developed over the years, said Lisa Marr, who has been involved with the EPFC since very nearly the beginning.

The pandemic forced the film center to put most film screenings and other face-to-face events and activities on hiatus for nearly two years. "We needed to rethink the way we could be relevant,” said Marr.

Their Filmmobile - a converted school bus powered by vegetable oil and solar power - will still offer screenings and workshops in various locations. Mars said the organization will still show movies in Echo Park -- albeit in different places -- and also run EPFC North, a location in Vancouver, Canada.

Like everyone else, the EPFC spent the last couple of years learning how to teach over the Internet.

“I didn’t think you could teach handmade filmmaking online,” Marr said. “That’s actually been a real eye-opener.”

But it’s still going to be bittersweet leaving Alvarado and Sunset, a dynamic and kind of crazy intersection that has inspired workshop films of its own, Marr said. The lease expires at the end of January. Until then, coop members are packing up 20 years' worth of stuff.

“I walked into this place on opening day, and I’ve been here ever since,” Marr said. “I liked that it was really welcoming. One night, you have films on immigration issues. The next night, it’s experimental films from Japan. Everyone is welcome. You didn’t need a secret code.”

Over the past 20 years, the center estimates that more than 200,000 people have come to the storefront to watch films, attend events, rent equipment and take part in classes.

In a letter to supporters, co-founder Paolo Davanzo said the center grew more "nimble, agile and responsive to the needs and desires of our constituents" during the pandemic shut down.

"Change is healthy and good," said Davanzo. "And it is time for us to pivot, adapt and recalibrate in response to times we are living in."