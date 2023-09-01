Underground creek

Inside the North Branch creek drain outlet to the Arroyo Seco.

The sound of Sacatela Creek will be live-streamed for an hour this Sunday. So tune in for the echoing flow of water passing invisibly under the city.

This is one of the underground creeks that have been regularly live-streamed and recorded by artist Jane Tsong after painter David Eddington and Shatto Gallery in Koreatown asked her to contribute to their current exhibition, “Our River,” a group art show about the L.A. River.

Recording the North Branch creek

Recording the North Branch creek in Highland Park.

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments