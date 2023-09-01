The sound of Sacatela Creek will be live-streamed for an hour this Sunday. So tune in for the echoing flow of water passing invisibly under the city.
This is one of the underground creeks that have been regularly live-streamed and recorded by artist Jane Tsong after painter David Eddington and Shatto Gallery in Koreatown asked her to contribute to their current exhibition, “Our River,” a group art show about the L.A. River.
“The sound of water is so elemental,” Tsong said. “And it is always there, underneath the city, despite that we have paved over most of the LA basin.”
Sacatela Creek flows under parts of Los Feliz, East Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Echo Park. In the early 20th century, it began in the Franklin Hills and joined Ballona Creek in Koreatown/Mid-City, according to the Los Angeles City Historical Society. In 1929, the creek was diverted into a storm drain, where it runs to this day.
Tsong will live-stream Sacatela Creek in Hollywood from a spot where the flow of water can be heard under the 101 freeway.
The other two underground creeks that Tsong regularly records are North Branch in Highland Park and Nichols Canyon Creek, which disappears under Hollywood Boulevard. For the North Branch recordings, she has reached her hand and microphone inside a manhole cover and has also gone where the storm drain carries the North Branch to the Arroyo Seco. However, she can’t go too far into a storm drain for a live stream since she needs to maintain a decent cell signal.
Recordings of all three creeks play regularly on her website, underflowLA.net. But this Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sacatela Creek will be live.
