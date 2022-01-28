A rundown of Eastside arts and culture news

Nocturnal landscapes

Eagle Rock: Painter and Eagle Rock resident Julika Lackner presents her nocturnal views of Los Angeles in "Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner," which opens Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale. Lackner turns the cityscape into dots of light set against dark hills and the night sky into bands of color. The 17 pieces include vistas of the Downtown skyline as seen from Debs Park and the hills surrounding the Silver Lake Reservoir. Earlier this year, Flaunt magazine featured the paintings of Lackner's Eagle Rock neighborhood she created during the pandemic lockdown. The exhibit runs through May 1.

Valentine Podcast

Los Feliz: Playwright Sharon Yablon is releasing the latest short audio play in her surrealistic podcast series, "A Garden of Terrible Blooms.” Like the previous 10 episodes, it's set someplace in L.A. or within the city’s far-cast influence. And if it remains consistent with her previous work, this mini-play promises a dream-like quality. The episode on Feb. 14 is “Dear Marie,” about two people from the same neighborhood who have never spoken to each other, but who turn up on an empty beach on Valentines Day. A published playwright and short-story writer, the Los Feliz resident calls her podcast “short plays of the weird and surreal,” influenced by The Twilight Zone and Ray Bradbury.

Museum Purchase

Glassell Park: The Museum of Contemporary Art has two paintings from longtime neighborhood resident Nick Taggart, the Boulevard Sentinel reported. The works “Rochelle and Sandy” and “Fender Buddies” were completed in 1980, when Taggart was using bright colors to document the city’s underground art and music scene.

Muralist Honored

Boyle Heights: The L.A. City Council honored artist Robert Vargas by naming an intersection for him in his native Boyle Heights. Councilman Kevin de León introduced the motion, which was seconded by Councilman Gil Cedillo, to name the intersection of Pennsylvania and Boyle avenues "Robert Vargas Square Artist - Angeleno. Vargas' murals are on buildings throughout Los Angeles, and he is currently working on a 14-story mural near Pershing Square that will become the largest mural in the world painted by a single artist, with recognition from Guinness World Records expected this spring.

Comic Twins

Eagle Rock: A new comic book series by Adam Rose of Eagle Rock and Robert Ahmad is coming out in April. The series, called Corollary, "is a science fiction romp through a galaxy of twins where if your twin dies ... so do you!," says Rose. (Back in 2014, thieves stole 14 boxes of comic books from Rose's garage!)

Who Doesn't Love Chickens?

Echo Park: The Brite Spot’s parking lot now features a mural by local artist Cache - known for his paintings of geometrically shaped chickens. The mural -- primarily shades of blue, highlighted by shapes of green, pink, violet, yellow, brown, and red -- depicts happy cats surrounded by disinterested chickens. Murals by the Guatemalan-born Cache have been popping onto various walls for more than two decades, according to VoyageLA. “When I got the invite from @mikeycampero to paint the walls at The Brite Spot in Echo Park, I had to jump into action and called a couple of buds to come throw some paint on this local classic breakfast joint,” Cache said on his Instagram.