Boyle Heights - Each cloth rose on the Rose River Memorial represents a person in Boyle Heights or East Los Angeles who died from COVID-19 - to date, 189 roses and counting.
The art installation was set up on a wall of Self Help Graphics & Art, on East 1st Street, by education consultant Tilly Hinton and artist Marcos Lutyens. The installation consists of a mural by Oaxacan muralists Tlacolulokos, covered by roses made of red felt and weatherproof glue.
“This installation is about making the enormity of COVID-19 something that we can see,” Hinton said in an instructional video about the project..
Roses have been mailed in so far from participants New York, Washington, North Carolina, Arizona, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and of course California, with a great many of them coming from Los Angeles.
The plan is to set up more community installations like this in other parts of the country, until there’s a rose for every coronavirus fatality in the United States.
“The only way that we can make this quarter of a million roses is by all of us making a few,” Hinton said.
More information can be found at the Rose River website.
