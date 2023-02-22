Many experts estimated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would conclude in days. A year later, Ukrainian groups in Los Angeles will mourn the start of the ongoing war with a weekend of events.
The solemn marking of the war’s anniversary starts this Friday with a press conference and sculpture unveiling at the Ukrainian Culture Center in East Hollywood.
The sculpture is a four-foot-tall version of the Peace Sculpture by young Mexican artist Osbelit Garcia Morales. A 22-foot version will also be installed at Strawberry Field in Liverpool in May and will remain there until it can be safely brought to Ukraine, according to Daria Chaikovsky, president of the Ukrainian Art Center, located at the Culture Center.
After the unveiling comes a fundraiser auction by LArtists For Ukraine, the fourth such auction by the group so far, according to Chaikovsky. Fourteen artists will participate in this latest exhibit, she said.
