The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Atwater Village businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Atwater Village business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Restaurant Takeout And Delivery

All’Acqua

  • Italian, Pizza
  • (323) 663-3280
  • 3280 Glendale Blvd
  • 5 pm - 8 pm

At Bangkok

  • Thai
  • (323) 522-6880
  • 2770 Fletcher Dr.
  • Every day: 11 am to 9:30 pm

Baja Fresh

  • Mexican, Tex-Mex, Fast Food
  • (323) 644-0164
  • 2921 Los Feliz Blvd
  • 11 am to 8 pm

Bon Vivant Market & Cafe

  • Cocktail Bar, American (Traditional), Desserts
  • (323) 284-8013
  • 3155 Glendale Blvd
  • Every day: 11 am - 6 pm
  • Also sells full bottles of liquor, beer and wine

Chicken N Chips

  • Rotisserie Chicken Shop, Organic Store
  • (323) 922-1070
  • 2728 Fletcher Dr
  • Tues - Sun: 11 am - 6:30 pm
  • Buy 1 chicken sandwich, get the second one half-off

Crispy Crust

  • Pizza, Salad, Chicken Wings
  • (323) 661-3111
  • 3111 Glendale Blvd
  • Every day - 11 am - 10 pm
  • Hours subject to change

Del Taco

  • Fast Food
  • (323) 665-1702
  • 3020 Los Feliz Blvd
  • Every day
  • Drive-through - 6 am to 12 am
  • Dining room pick-up - 6 am to 10 pm

Dunkin’

  • Donuts, Coffee & Tea
  • (323) 665-5745
  • 3100 Glendale Blvd
  • Every day: 6 am to 7 pm
  • Hours subject to change

Dune

  • Falafel, Salad, Sandwiches
  • (323) 486-7073
  • 3143 Glendale Blvd
  • 11 am - 9 pm
  • Free delivery via Caviar
  • Also available via DoorDash

El Buen Gusto Restaurant

  • Salvadoran
  • (323) 953-9032
  • 3140 Glendale Blvd
  • Sun - Thurs: 7 am to 8 pm
  • Fri and Sat: 7 am to 8:30 pm

Giamela’s Submarine Sandwiches

  • Sandwiches, Pizza, Pasta
  • (323) 661-9444
  • 3178 Los Feliz Blvd
  • 10 am - 9 pm

Hail Mary Pizza

  • Pizza
  • (323) 284-8879
  • 3219 Glendale Blvd
  • Tues to Sun: Noon to 9 pm
  • Special: Lamb-neck pie
  • Online ordering only

The Juice

  • Live/Raw Food, Juice Bars & Smoothies
  • (323) 644-0250
  • 3145 Glendale Blvd
  • Every day: 8 am - 5 pm

LoveCakes

  • Cupcakes, Bakeries, Custom Cakes
  • (213) 393-5808
  • Best to email or call. No set hours. Home-based business.

Momed Atwater Village

  • Mediterranean, Cocktail Bars
  • (323) 522-3488
  • 3245 Casitas Ave
  • 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Free delivery within two miles

Sepan Chicken

  • Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
  • (323) 669-0616
  • 3324 Glendale Blvd
  • Every day: 11:30 am - 8 pm

Subway

  • Sandwiches
  • (323) 661-3800
  • 3112 N Glendale Blvd
  • Every day: 10 am to 8 pm

The Village Bakery and Cafe

  • Bakery, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches
  • (323) 662-8600
  • 3119 Los Feliz Blvd
  • 8am – 4pm Mon – Sun
  • Family Meals for 2 or 4 people available, if ordered 24 hours in advance. Local, delivery service 4 pm - 6 pm within a 5 mile radius of the bakery for Family Meals. $5 Delivery Fee.
  • Pantry items for sale.
  • Curbside service available.

Markets & Food Stores

Atwater Village Farmers’ Market

  • Farmers Market
  • (323) 463-3171
  • 3528 Larga Ave parking lot
  • Sun: 10 am - 2 pm

Chevron

  • Gas Stations, Convenience Stores
  • (323) 661-3500
  • 3050 Los Feliz Blvd
  • Every day: Open 24 hours

Costco

  • Wholesale Store
  • (323) 644-5201
  • 2901 Los Feliz Blvd
  • Weekdays: 10 am - 6:30 pm
  • Sat: 9:30 am - 6 pm
  • Sun: 10 am - 6 pm
  • Gas station closes at 7 pm

M G Market

  • Grocery
  • (818) 545-3611
  • 4129 Chevy Chase Dr
  • Ever day: 8 am - 9 pm

Vince’s Market

  • Grocery, Sandwiches
  • (323) 664-4798
  • 3250 Silver Lake Blvd
  • Mon - Fri: 7:45 am - 6:30 pm
  • Sat.: 8 am - 6 pm

Liquor, Beer, Wine

Bill’s Liquor Store

  • Beer, Wine & Spirits
  • (323) 663-0684
  • 3150 Glendale Blvd
  • Fri and Sat: 9 am - 11 pm
  • Sun - Thurs: 9 am - 10 pm

Stores & Shops

Best Buy

  • Appliances, Computers, Electronics
  • (323) 912-9288
  • 2909 Los Feliz Blvd
  • Pick-up orders and curbside
  • Every day: 10 am - 6 pm

The Crystal Matrix Center

  • Supernatural Readings, Reiki, Spiritual Shop
  • (323) 644-7625
  • Tues - Sat: 12 pm - 6 pm
  • Virtual walk-throughs of the store and curbside drop-off

Dave’s Accordion School

  • Musical Instruments & Teachers, Dance Schools
  • (323) 663-1907
  • 3058 Glendale Blvd
  • Teaching through Facetime and Skype - by appointment

Dherbs

  • Vitamins & Supplements
  • (866) 434-3727
  • 2734 Fletcher Dr
  • Mon - Fri: 8 am - 4 pm
  • No walk-in - shipping only

GREENWOLF LA

  • Cannabis Dispensary
  • 2950 Los Feliz Blvd #100, Los Angeles, CA 90039
  • (323) 668-9390
  • Mon - Sat: 8 am - 10 pm
  • Sun: 9 am - 9 pm

Jill’s Paint

  • Paint Store
  • (323) 664-9067
  • 3534 Larga Ave
  • Drive-through only
  • Mon - Fri: 7 am - 3 pm
  • Sat: 8 am - 4 pm

Kitchen Depot

  • Kitchen Supplies, Tableware
  • (818) 241-2724
  • 5331 W San Fernando Rd
  • Every day: 10 am - 5 pm

Mattress Central

  • Mattresses, Furniture Stores
  • (323) 522-3410
  • 3319 Glendale Blvd
  • Mon - Fri: 9 am - 9 pm
  • Sat and Sun: 9 am - 8 pm

The Racket Doctor

  • Sporting Goods, Tennis, Badminton
  • (323) 663-6601
  • 3214 Glendale Blvd
  • No store hours
  • Racquet stringing services
  • Selling selected tennis merchandise for curbside pickup

treehaus

  • Apparel, Accessories, Home Goods, Gifts
  • 3153 Glendale Blvd.
  • 323-230-6776
  • Shop online or send email to hello@treehausla.com to schedule a virtual FaceTime store visit and personal shopper appointment.
  • Delivery; Free shipping on orders over $20 

Riko Method School of Piano

  • Musical Instruments & Teachers
  • (323) 486-7185
  • 3363 Glendale Blvd
  • Teaching online by appointment

