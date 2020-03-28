The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Atwater Village businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Atwater Village business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Restaurant Takeout And Delivery

All’Acqua

Italian, Pizza

(323) 663-3280

3280 Glendale Blvd

5 pm - 8 pm

At Bangkok

Thai

(323) 522-6880

2770 Fletcher Dr.

Every day: 11 am to 9:30 pm

Baja Fresh

Mexican, Tex-Mex, Fast Food

(323) 644-0164

2921 Los Feliz Blvd

11 am to 8 pm

Bon Vivant Market & Cafe

Cocktail Bar, American (Traditional), Desserts

(323) 284-8013

3155 Glendale Blvd

Every day: 11 am - 6 pm

Also sells full bottles of liquor, beer and wine

Chicken N Chips

Rotisserie Chicken Shop, Organic Store

(323) 922-1070

2728 Fletcher Dr

Tues - Sun: 11 am - 6:30 pm

Buy 1 chicken sandwich, get the second one half-off

Crispy Crust

Pizza, Salad, Chicken Wings

(323) 661-3111

3111 Glendale Blvd

Every day - 11 am - 10 pm

Hours subject to change

Del Taco

Fast Food

(323) 665-1702

3020 Los Feliz Blvd

Every day

Drive-through - 6 am to 12 am

Dining room pick-up - 6 am to 10 pm

Dunkin’

Donuts, Coffee & Tea

(323) 665-5745

3100 Glendale Blvd

Every day: 6 am to 7 pm

Hours subject to change

Dune

Falafel, Salad, Sandwiches

(323) 486-7073

3143 Glendale Blvd

11 am - 9 pm

Free delivery via Caviar

Also available via DoorDash

El Buen Gusto Restaurant

Salvadoran

(323) 953-9032

3140 Glendale Blvd

Sun - Thurs: 7 am to 8 pm

Fri and Sat: 7 am to 8:30 pm

Giamela’s Submarine Sandwiches

Sandwiches, Pizza, Pasta

(323) 661-9444

3178 Los Feliz Blvd

10 am - 9 pm

Hail Mary Pizza

Pizza

(323) 284-8879

3219 Glendale Blvd

Tues to Sun: Noon to 9 pm

Special: Lamb-neck pie

Online ordering only

The Juice

Live/Raw Food, Juice Bars & Smoothies

(323) 644-0250

3145 Glendale Blvd

Every day: 8 am - 5 pm

LoveCakes

Cupcakes, Bakeries, Custom Cakes

(213) 393-5808

Best to email or call. No set hours. Home-based business.

Momed Atwater Village

Mediterranean, Cocktail Bars

(323) 522-3488

3245 Casitas Ave

4:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Free delivery within two miles

Sepan Chicken

Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

(323) 669-0616

3324 Glendale Blvd

Every day: 11:30 am - 8 pm

Subway

Sandwiches

(323) 661-3800

3112 N Glendale Blvd

Every day: 10 am to 8 pm

The Village Bakery and Cafe

Bakery, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

(323) 662-8600

3119 Los Feliz Blvd

8am – 4pm Mon – Sun

Family Meals for 2 or 4 people available, if ordered 24 hours in advance. Local, delivery service 4 pm - 6 pm within a 5 mile radius of the bakery for Family Meals. $5 Delivery Fee.

Pantry items for sale.

Curbside service available.

Markets & Food Stores

Atwater Village Farmers’ Market

Farmers Market

(323) 463-3171

3528 Larga Ave parking lot

Sun: 10 am - 2 pm

Chevron

Gas Stations, Convenience Stores

(323) 661-3500

3050 Los Feliz Blvd

Every day: Open 24 hours

Costco

Wholesale Store

(323) 644-5201

2901 Los Feliz Blvd

Weekdays: 10 am - 6:30 pm

Sat: 9:30 am - 6 pm

Sun: 10 am - 6 pm

Gas station closes at 7 pm

M G Market

Grocery

(818) 545-3611

4129 Chevy Chase Dr

Ever day: 8 am - 9 pm

Vince’s Market

Grocery, Sandwiches

(323) 664-4798

3250 Silver Lake Blvd

Mon - Fri: 7:45 am - 6:30 pm

Sat.: 8 am - 6 pm

Liquor, Beer, Wine

Bill’s Liquor Store

Beer, Wine & Spirits

(323) 663-0684

3150 Glendale Blvd

Fri and Sat: 9 am - 11 pm

Sun - Thurs: 9 am - 10 pm

Stores & Shops

Best Buy

Appliances, Computers, Electronics

(323) 912-9288

2909 Los Feliz Blvd

Pick-up orders and curbside

Every day: 10 am - 6 pm

The Crystal Matrix Center

Supernatural Readings, Reiki, Spiritual Shop

(323) 644-7625

Tues - Sat: 12 pm - 6 pm

Virtual walk-throughs of the store and curbside drop-off

Dave’s Accordion School

Musical Instruments & Teachers, Dance Schools

(323) 663-1907

3058 Glendale Blvd

Teaching through Facetime and Skype - by appointment

Dherbs

Vitamins & Supplements

(866) 434-3727

2734 Fletcher Dr

Mon - Fri: 8 am - 4 pm

No walk-in - shipping only

GREENWOLF LA

Cannabis Dispensary

2950 Los Feliz Blvd #100, Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 668-9390

Mon - Sat: 8 am - 10 pm

Sun: 9 am - 9 pm

Jill’s Paint

Paint Store

(323) 664-9067

3534 Larga Ave

Drive-through only

Mon - Fri: 7 am - 3 pm

Sat: 8 am - 4 pm

Kitchen Depot

Kitchen Supplies, Tableware

(818) 241-2724

5331 W San Fernando Rd

Every day: 10 am - 5 pm

Mattress Central

Mattresses, Furniture Stores

(323) 522-3410

3319 Glendale Blvd

Mon - Fri: 9 am - 9 pm

Sat and Sun: 9 am - 8 pm

The Racket Doctor

Sporting Goods, Tennis, Badminton

(323) 663-6601

3214 Glendale Blvd

No store hours

Racquet stringing services

Selling selected tennis merchandise for curbside pickup

treehaus

Apparel, Accessories, Home Goods, Gifts

3153 Glendale Blvd.

323-230-6776

Shop online or send email to hello@treehausla.com to schedule a virtual FaceTime store visit and personal shopper appointment.

Delivery; Free shipping on orders over $20

Riko Method School of Piano

Musical Instruments & Teachers

(323) 486-7185

3363 Glendale Blvd

Teaching online by appointment

Not in the Atwater Village Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here