Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Noted chefs Nancy Silverton and Matt Molina are expanding their Triple Bean Pizza concept to Echo Park, Eater LA reports. Triple Beam’s second location buzzes into the former Two Boot Pizza space on Sunset Boulevard. The restaurant layout and pizza charged-by-the-pound mirror its Highland Park location. But what sets this location apart from its Highland Park counterpart is the hours of operation will run later, beer and wine will eventually be served and pizzas will be sold inside the Echo and Echoplex during show nights. Opens next month. Triple Beam Pizza is at 1818 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

More casual dining has arrived in Echo Park. Portland chef Matt Cheek debuts Adamae this Friday in the former Lost Knight Space next to new arrival Lowboy, says Eater LA. The kitchen of Adamae is reportedly named after Ada Mae Sharpless, sculptor of the Lady of Lake statue that stands near the Echo Park Lake boathouse. Menu includes salads, a charcuterie and cheese platter, grilled octopus and lamb shank. Adamae is at 1534 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

Two high school friends are transforming the taste of the corn tortillas, the Los Angeles Times reports. The friends, Omar Ahmed and Rick Ortega, developed their tortilla company, Boyle Heights-based Kernel of Truth, to bring organic, non-GMO tortillas to the masses. Their efforts have certainly paid off. Revenue is expected to reach nearly $1 million this year with clients such as Gracias Madre, Guerilla Tacos, HomeState, CaCao Mexicatessen and Petty Cash Taquería already signed on. Corn tortillas from Kernel of Truth can be purchased at the Hollywood Farmers Market, Cookbook in Echo Park and Highland Park and Sara’s Market in Boyle Heights.

Good-bye Good Measure. The wine-centric restaurant in Atwater Village has shuttered after two years, Eater LA reports. No reason was provided regarding the closure. Matthew Kaner, a veteran wine consultant and co-owner of Bar Covell, Augustine and Dead or Alive Bar in Palm Springs, owned the restaurant. Last day of service is Sunday, July 14. Good Measure is at 3224 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village. That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!