SILVER LAKE -- After delays and numerous critical and mixed reviews, David Robert Mitchell's Under The Silver Lake finally makes it way to U.S. theaters on Friday.
While many in the film business call Silver Lake home, the neighborhood itself has not served as the main setting for many movies, especially major productions. But after Under the Silver Lake, some might wish the film had been set somewhere else.
The story of a neighborhood hipster (Andrew Garfield) searching for a woman (Riley Keough) who goes missing from their apartment complex has stirred up strong reactions since its debut last year in Cannes. The film's domestic theatrical debut has been postponed twice and it will go into online distribution only a few days after appearing in theaters.
Film critics and observers have debated whether Mitchell's crime-thriller will become a Millennial cult classic or just perplexing hipster noir. Now a wider audience, including those in Silver Lake, will soon be able to weigh in.
Here's what some of the recent reviews and stories have to say:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I’ll watch it of course, but I’m going in with very low expectations.
The title alone telegraphs a lot. I realize that it’s meant to be poetic and evoke past film titles, but no one has ever referred to the lake as “the” silver lake.
And of course, “Silver” Lake isn’t a descriptor. It’s named for a guy named Silver.
If someone made a film set in New York called “In The Central Park”, they’d be (rightfully) called out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.