SILVER LAKE -- After delays and numerous critical and mixed reviews, David Robert Mitchell's Under The Silver Lake finally makes it way to U.S. theaters on Friday.

While many in the film business call Silver Lake home, the neighborhood itself has not served as the main setting for many movies, especially major productions. But after Under the Silver Lake, some might wish the film had been set somewhere else.

The story of a neighborhood hipster (Andrew Garfield) searching for a woman (Riley Keough) who goes missing from their apartment complex has stirred up strong reactions since its debut last year in Cannes. The film's domestic theatrical debut has been postponed twice and it will go into online distribution only a few days after appearing in theaters.

Film critics and observers have debated whether Mitchell's crime-thriller will become a Millennial cult classic or just perplexing hipster noir. Now a wider audience, including those in Silver Lake, will soon be able to weigh in.

Here's what some of the recent reviews and stories have to say:

New York Times:

<p><a href= 'Under the Silver' Lake is less a cinematic folly than a category mistake, taking the sterility of its own imaginative conceits for a metaphysical condition. It isn’t a critique of aesthetic or romantic ennui, but an example of intellectual timidity.

Vulture:

<a href= "Silver Lake isn’t for everybody. But if you like meandering, California-based detective stories in the tradition of Kiss Me Deadly through Inherent Vice,and especially if you like watching a director follow a hit with something strange and slightly impossible that probably wouldn’t have been made under any other circumstances, this film might be for you."

Rolling Stone:

Pull Quote "This head-tripping detective story could really have been something if only Mitchell could stop playing existential mind games."

Slant:

Pull Quote "Under the Silver Lake comes to feel as complacent as the milieu it’s satirizing, due in large part to the void of ambition and tact at its center."

L.A. Times:

Pull Quote "But despite (or perhaps due to) its obsessive footnoting, its narrative zig-zags and its leisurely stretches of downtime, it never gets beyond a superficial, cosmetic engagement."

Even if Under The Silver Lake doesn't turn out to be your thing, at least you can enjoy some local scenery.