I grew up in a world of bagels. Bagels were so ubiquitous there was actually a bagel bakery in the basement of my Bronx apartment house. We ate mostly water bagels, occasionally onion or salt bagels, and on special occasions, bialys. We loved our bagels.
But we weren’t obsessed with them the way hungry hordes on the Eastside of Los Angeles are. We did not stand in lines nearly two blocks long, waiting for our order. But then, that’s what I did at Courage Bagels in East Hollywood on a Sunday morning. It was somewhere between thrilling and surreal. This sort of madness for a round of baked dough transcends all reason. Bagels are the Krispy Kremes of 2022.
Courage Bagels is all about its bagel sandwiches, Creations with names like “Run It Through the Garden,” “Winter in Sardinia” and “Rip + Dip.” My favorite flavor bagel was Burnt Everything – a world apart from a water bagel. The menu, which exists only handwritten in the window, is in English and Spanish. But a bagel is a bagel in both languages. It’s universal.
Not far away, the line at Maury’s Bagels in Silver Lake is a bit shorter. The menu is a lot less exotic – “Deli Schmear,” “Fancy Schmear,” “Vegan Schmear,” “Whitefish Salad,” “Kippered Salmon.” As at Courage, you place your order at the door and wait to be called. The number of outdoor tables is limited. But the vanilla iced latte is good and smooths the wait. I like that they have a basket of day-old bagels. (Truth: A week-old bagel will cut a diamond!).
One of the great joys of Bagel & Slice in Eagle Rock is that you can combine two of our favorite comfort foods. The bagels are fine – classic flavors like plain, sesame, onion, salt, poppy, rosemary and the more modern everything. I was particularly taken by the Bagel Hero – packed with turkey meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan. Both tasty and madcap at the same time.
Down the street, Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park is only half open – the retro space inside won’t be serving till 2023. Those who want a “hand-rolled” bagel can order at the outside table. I was especially taken by the semi-Italian cacio e peppe – a cheese and pepper bagel, a sort of circular mac ‘n cheese. Add it to the bagels with pizza down the street, and we’ve got an Eastern European-Italian trend. There’s an avocado “smash” bagel as well – avocado toast gone round.
And then, there’s the curiosity of Saint-Raf Bagels at 1802 Coffee Roasters in Cypress Park – a bagel bakery inside a coffee house, allowing you to sip drinks like the “Gin & Tonic” (espresso with tonic water and candied ginger) while waiting for your salt & pepper bagel with scallion cream cheese. Or your chicken salad bagel. The dark roast Brazil Cerrado Miniero coffee is amazing. I could still taste it hours later.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
(1) comment
Oh no! The headline touts Maury's bagels in EAST HOLLYWOOD, even as the caption and adress has it squarely in Silver Lake, on Silver Lake Blvd.
Not even the name of the street tipped off the headline writer?
