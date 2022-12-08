Two bagels with covered with fish eggs at Courage Bagels

I grew up in a world of bagels. Bagels were so ubiquitous there was actually a bagel bakery in the basement of my Bronx apartment house. We ate mostly water bagels, occasionally onion or salt bagels, and on special occasions, bialys. We loved our bagels.

But we weren’t obsessed with them the way hungry hordes on the Eastside of Los Angeles are. We did not stand in lines nearly two blocks long, waiting for our order. But then, that’s what I did at Courage Bagels in East Hollywood on a Sunday morning. It was somewhere between thrilling and surreal. This sort of madness for a round of baked dough transcends all reason. Bagels are the Krispy Kremes of 2022.

Customers lining up to enter Maury's Bagels in Silver Lake

Basket of bagels at Bagel and Slice in Eagle Rock

Line of customers waiting outside of Belle's Bagels on York Boulevard

Seeded bagels on a tray at Saint-Raf Bagels

