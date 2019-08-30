Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Silver Lake’s go-to fix-it shop Baller Hardware is hosting a community barbecue September 14 in celebration of its 60th anniversary, says the Los Feliz Ledger. Expect free hot dogs and other giveaways from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baller opened in 1959 by Ed and Edith Baller. The store has maintained strong community ties throughout its history with its support of neighborhood schools, arts community, the Los Feliz Lions Club and local businesses. Baller Hardware is at 2505 Hyperion Ave. in Silver Lake.

Magpies Softserve is coming to Highland Park, Eater LA reports. The space is double the size of its flagship Silver Lake location. The additional space also provides Magpies with the ability to test new flavors and expand their soft serve pie concept. Magpies in Highland Park is expected to start serving its sought-after soft serve in February 2020.

There's no shortage of plant-based restaurants in Echo Park but now neighborhood vegans have another option: Monty's Good Burger. A line of customers awaited the opening of the Monty's on Saturday night at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laveta Terrace in the former Lot 1 Cafe space, reports The Eastsider. Expect to pay $11 for a single burger and $14 for a double.Monty's Good Burger is at 1533 W. Sunset in Echo Park.

Ken’s Ramen, a Rhode Island-based ramen shop, is setting up shop in the lively Virgil Village, home of Sqirl and Melody. Owned by Will Hu, Ken’s Ramen made the cover of Bon Apetit magazine in 2016. The space is expected to open early next year, says Eater LA. Ken’s Ramen is at 775 N/ Virgil Ave. in Virgil Village.

A hard-to-find building in Glassell Park is the home of a proposed 96-seat restaurant, says The Eastsider. The new restaurant will be called The Wife & The Som, which will featured casual fare and wine pairings, says Eater L.A. First-time restaurateurs Chris Lucchese and Christine Lindgren plan on opening next spring. The Wife & The Som will be at 3416 N. Verdugo Rd. in Glassell Park

Silver Lake’s Akbar recently raised nearly $2,000 for Everytown for Gun Safety in only 5 hours at its annual “MaDoNNaMaDoNNaMaDoNNa” night, the bar announced. While Akbar holds the event every year to celebrate the Queen of Pop’s birthday, this year they wanted to make it more meaningful by allowing patrons to donate to Everytown in the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. Akbar is at 4356 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!