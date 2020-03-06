Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Where can you drink wine and score a rookie baseball card signed by the general manager? Try Bar Avalon, a bistro that is tucked away in Echo Park’s Mohawk Collective strip mall. Sommelier and general manager Nathaniel Muñoz, formerly of The Rose Café in Venice, hands the cards out to customers as a way to demonstrate his and chef Joshua Guarneri’s affection for baseball and “to put their personal stamp on the restaurant,” the Los Angeles Times reports. The fact that the baseball cards actually come from their own collections takes the notion of “personal stamp” one step further. Expect choice yet affordable wine, an all-day menu influenced by Guarneri’s French-technique and Revelator Coffee. Bar Avalon is at 2112 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

After the sudden success of Los Feliz’s All Time and later Part Time, owners Tyler and Ashley Wells are expanding once again, this time to Glassell Park, Eater LA reports. The team aims to open a third unnamed restaurant and an additional wine shop in the same complex. Expect things to start shaking up by the end of the year at 3501 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Glassell Park.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The owners of La Morra Pizzeria are on the move again, this time taking their mobile Neapolitan pizza operation to Texino in Silver Lake, the Los Angeles Times reports. Owners Zach Swemle and Marlee Blodgett previously held their La Morra residency at Tabula Rasa bar in Hollywood and the former Kettle Black space in Silver Lake. Their new weekend space, Texino, is a far cry from their previous spaces, though, with a focus on refurbishing and renting our camper vans instead of food. The weekend residency comes with a rotating menu and will last until further notice. La Morra Pizzeria at Texino is at 3201 Rowena Ave. in Silver Lake.

Folklore Salon & Barber has found a new home. After eight years in a modestly sized space on Mohawk Street in Echo Park, the salon has relocated to its own building in Cypress Park. Folklore has made it its mission to be inclusive of all hair types, genders and identities. Stylists only use sustainable and eco-friendly hair products. Folklore Salon & Barber is at 1277 Cypress Ave. in Cypress Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!