Bar Moruno in Silver Lake reopened on Wednesday in a new location on Sunset. Owned by Osteria Mozza alums Chef Chris Feldmeier and David Rossoff, the restaurant returns after closing in 2017. The menu will feature live-fire cooking, a wide selection of conservas (tinned fish) and organic and biodynamic bottles.

Two new places are in the works for Lincoln Heights. According to a leasing agent, Bread Lounge, the Arts District Bakery, will open a shop in a 200-unit apartment complex nearing construction near the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Meanwhile, Home Girl Cafe will open an outlet in a new affordable housing complex near Lincoln Park.

March is Women's History Month, and Thrillist compiled a list of just some of the best women-owned restaurants in Los Angeles, which included East Hollywood's Jitlada and Silver Lake's All Day Baby.

Highland Park’s Kumquat Coffee was ranked one of the best coffee shops in America by Food & Wine Magazine. They described the shop as "charming and breezy" and the "perfect place" to sample a global selection of coffee, mainly from Korea.

Eagle Rock’s Cacao Mexicatessen was featured on ABC 7 this week. The star of the show? Their duck carnitas tacos.

Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Theater in Los Feliz is getting an upgrade — and a food and liquor license. Eater LA reports that the filmmaker filed for a permit to update the space, which is anticipating its 100th anniversary next year.

This Eastside restauranteur appeared on Jeopardy on March 11. Who is … The owner of Highland Park’s Greyhound Bar & Grill?

If there are any actors here looking for a bite after a rough audition, The Infatuation has you covered. The Eastside picks include Glassell Park’s Polka Polish Cuisine.