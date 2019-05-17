Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Barbrix is having a birthday bash. In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, the small-bite and wine space is offering complimentary food, wine and music. The event takes place on Sunday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dinner service will not be provided in lieu of the event. Barbrix is at 2442 Hyperion Ave. in Silver Lake.

East Los Angeles barbacoa chef Petra Zavaleta of Barba Kush has found a permanent location for her venture in Boyle Heights, Eater LA reports. In less than a year, Zavaleta launched Barba Kush from her home in East Los Angeles, transformed the concept by way of a food truck and converted the concept once again into a brick-and-mortar. Expect Zavaleta’s noted dishes, such as mole de panza enchilada, a rare menudo dish made with lamb offal instead of beef, and debut dishes such as cemita sandwiches and tacos de cecina. Barba Kush is at 2637 Whittier Blvd. in Boyle Heights.

MasterChef Latino competitor Mario Christerna has his eye on Boyle Heights, Food and Wine reports. Christerna grew up in the neighborhood and aims to create a space that pays tribute to the Boyle Heights of his youth. To do this, Christerna is gearing up to open three separate concepts in the old Paramount Ballroom. The first being a cocktail bar with small bites and a weekend Mariachi brunch. A sit-down restaurant named Poblador that salutes Alta California cuisine is in the works next door. Rounding up the trio concept is Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Company where Christerna plans to make his own dough and cheese in a wood fired oven. The Paramount Ballroom is at 2708 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. in Boyle Heights.

The focaccia bread at All Time in Los Feliz hits the spot, Bon Appétit magazine reports. Apparently, the focaccia bread is reason enough to book an Airbnb in Los Feliz. Made by Bub and Grandma’s, the bread is considered “focaccia heaven.” All Time is at 2040 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!

Cecilia Padilla-Brill is a communications writer and journalist. She writes news, health, education and feature stories. Cecilia is currently working on her first novel. She has lived in Echo Park since 1999.