Highland Park -- The newest place on York Boulevard to serve up beer and wine might be a small market now in the planning stages.
An application has been filed with the Planning Department to allow for the sale of beer and wine as part of a proposed 823-square-foot market in the former home of Manic Panic salon at 5035 E. York Blvd.
Beer and wine would be sold to be consumed on the premises and to go, according to the application filed by John List.
The name of the market or what else it would be selling is not known. But it would have indoor and outdoor seating and would be open from 7 am to 11 pm on week days and from 7 am to midnight on weekends if the city gives its approval.
The owners are being represented in the application process by Aaron Neubert Architects, the same firm which designed the sleek and contemporary Hinterhof vegan beer garden a block west on York.
