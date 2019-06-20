What better way to celebrate the official start of summer and L.A. Beer Week than with a solstice party and craft beer? If you want to stay fit, but also celebrate L.A. Beer Week properly, get a sweat in while running the Beer Mile -- a mile run broken up into 4 laps with beer thrown into the mix.

June, Friday 21

Summer Solstice at Dry River Brewing: Kick off the start of summer with a night of tarot card readings, crystals, curated beer flights and more. Free entry. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

June, Saturday 22

Gay Yoga Picnic at Vista Hermosa Park: Keep the pride month celebration going with yoga, games, food, music and more. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details

Women’s Self-Defense Workshop in Silver Lake: Learn self-defense techniques designed for real-life situations based on strategic thinking and situational awareness. $55. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Pharos x ModoLA Clothing Swap at Pharos Athletic Club: Avoid contributing to fashion industry waste and swap out your best lightly-worn threads, jewelry, shoes and accessories for new-ish ones. Free. 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Details

Jona Camacho (Colombia) Live at the Hi Hat: One of the most sought-after artists in contemporary Colombian music, Jona Camacho, is a singer, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist who seamlessly combines the genres of R&B, pop and rock with songs written in both English and Spanish. $8-$10. 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Details

June, Sunday 23

Qigong & Herb Bundles for the Summer Solstice at Wild Terra: Learn Qigong forms and make herb bundles that will help you get in tune with summer’s uplifting rhythm. $30. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details

“Queen of the Angels” Pop-Up Tour in Echo Park: Learn about film industry pioneers and infamous inhabitants of Echo Park’s past, climb the neighborhood’s iconic staircases and take in the view of the Downtown skyline from the picturesque Echo Park Lake. $0-$20. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details

Family Art Workshop, Midsummer Night’s Dream Theatre Masks at Barnsdall Art Park: Bring the family to and learn how to make theatre face masks during this free weekly art workshop. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details

"Wait Wait, Just Beer Me!" At Eagle Rock Brewery: Kinda like NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” but with beer. Listen to outrageous stories told by brewheads and watch beer aficionados try to figure out which is a lie. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Details

The Beer Mile at Indie Brewing Company: How to burn off all those beer calories during LA Beer Week, you ask? You won’t, but running the Beer Mile might help. Indie Brew Co. in Boyle Heights and LA Craft Runners are closing out beer week by hosting a mile run that will be broken into 4-quarter-mile laps around the block, with Pacific Kolsch Highway’s served in between each lap. $40. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details