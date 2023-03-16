Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Neapolitan pies on Sunset
One of L.A.'s most highly regarded pizzerias, Pizzana, will open the doors tonight to its new Silver Lake restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.
Chef and pizza maker Daniele Uditi and partners Candace & Charles Nelson are known for their brand of Neapolitan pies. That includes Pizzana’s signature cacio e pepe pizza, made with a “slow dough” crust that ferments for up to 48 hours. You can also expect vegan and gluten-free options. Uditi will also debut a especial puttanesca pizza -- with anchovy, heirloom tomato, garlic and other toppings -- that will be served only at the Silver Lake restaurant.
A new cocktail menu and a wine list will be available once a liquor license has been secured. Pizzana is at 3515 Sunset Blvd.
The bagels you knead
Bagels have been the “hole” rage, and five of the L.A. Times’ 14 "best bagel shops in Los Angeles” are in Eastsider territory. Here are five local spots with observations from the Times.
Cypress Park | Saint-Raf Bagels
- 1206 Cypress Ave.
- "The bagels are tender and chewy, satisfying to pull apart and with that slight alkaline shine characteristic of so many good ones."
East Hollywood | Courage Bagels
- 777 N. Virgil Ave.
- "These are truly some of the best bagels in the U.S."
Eagle Rock | Bagel + Slice
- 4751 York Blvd..
- "It’s only logical that a half bagel shop, half pizzeria would make one of L.A.’s top spins on a pizza bagel."
Highland Park | Belle’s Bagels
- 5022 York Blvd.
- "The tomato jam, perfectly toeing the line between sweet and spicy, is a must-add on any breakfast sandwich."
Silver Lake | Maury’s Bagels
- 2829 Bellevue Ave.
- "Lemon curd bagels are a seasonal specialty, and they’re a pretty perfect brunch food."
If this list looks familiar its because our restaurant reviewer, Merrill Shindler, stopped by each place last year on a Sunday morning bagel run.
Baristas organizing
Silver Lake: Baristas for La Colombe here and in Century City have voted to unionize with United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 770, LA Eater reported. The workers are fighting for better wages, consistent raises, regular schedules and improved working conditions, among other things. La Colombe’s two other Los Angeles locations - including in Frogtown - are not taking part in the unionizing effort.
New sushi place rolling to Figueroa
Highland Park: A new restaurant called Roll Call is opening next to the Mason's Dumpling Shop in a mini-mall at Figueroa Street and Avenue 58, according to a state alcohol license application. The applicant appears to be connected to Roll Call, a sushi bar and restaurant in Koreatown. We've contacted Roll Call for more details.
