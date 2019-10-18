Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

There’s some bomb birria brewing in El Sereno, L.A. Taco reports. It’s Birria Pa La Cruda, or in English, birria for the hungover. Although the name may suggest that these tacos dorados are for the party crowd, Birria Pa La Cruda has exceeded the expectations of some of the most discriminate birria aficionados. Twenty-five-year-old birriero Carlos Jacquez has created an LA-centric birria taco composed of Choice grade beef chuck, tortillas from Kernel of Truth Organics and a chile-infused consomé. Birria Pa La Cruda happens every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Lombardy Boulevard in El Sereno.

Looks like the folks at Permanent Records are out with the old in Highland Park and in with the new in Cypress Park. A company Instagram post announced that the store at 5116 York Blvd. in Highland Park has gone dark while the store at 5123 ½ York Blvd, which is across the street, is under enhancement. With the closure comes the arrival of Permanent Records Roadhouse - a drink-a-beer-while-you-shop-for-records concept in Cypress Park. A variety of brews, ciders, high alcohol kombuchas, non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks are on tap. The grand opening party happens this Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. There’s a 98-person limit, so make sure you get there early. Permanent Records Roadhouse is at 1906 Cypress Ave. in Cypress Park.

Thunderbolt, a new bar with a Southern-inspired theme, has opened next to The Park's Finest BBQ after a long wait. Johneric Concordia, co-founder of The Park's Finest, is also a partner in Thunderbolt and created its menu, according to TimeOut. Expect fresh biscuits, pimento cheese, peach butter and "brisket served in a more snackable form," as well as drinks ranging from espresso martinis to a peach-flavored mojito. Thunderbolt is at 1263 W. Temple.

Our Readers Recommend:

Reader Allison King recommends Zoe Food Party, a breakfast pop up behind Collage Coffee on York Boulevard in Highland Park every Wednesday morning. “Zoe, the chef, had a restaurant in Tel Aviv (originally from New Jersey) and now lives here with her husband. Together they set up a temporary kitchen and make the most incredible breakfast using homemade pita and whatever is at the farmer’s market. It’s super festive and fun. It’s so good that I go every week and each time it’s a bit different.”

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!