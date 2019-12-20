Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

The biscuit breakfast sandwich at All Day Baby “crushes all others,” the Los Angeles Times reports. Here are two tips on how to maximize every buttermilk biscuit bite. First, pay the extra $4 for the double meat version comprised of a sausage patty and a thick slice of Nueske’s bacon. Second, co-owner Jonathan Whitener recommends for customers to wait a while to eat the biscuit after ordering it. Why? Because the wait allows for the flavors to marry into each other and the biscuit itself tends to hold better. All Day Baby is at 3200 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Is there a wine lover on your holiday list? You might find the perfect bottle for your loved one at San Antonio Winery’s gift store. The gift shop offers a broad range of wines produced by the award-winning winery, including the Stella Rose Pineapple, gourmet foods and one-of-a-kind gifts. San Antonio Winery is at 737 Lamar St. in Lincoln Heights.

It took longer than expected, but Clark Street Bread & Pastry’s Echo Park location is now open to the public, The Eastsider reports. Crusty baguettes, loaves, flaky croissants and cookies plus cooked items such as omelettes and quiches are available for purchase. The well-regarded bread maker has operated its wholesale arm of the business in the Echo Park Village space for a few months now. With the addition of its retail operation, Clark Street is surely set to be a key player in the up and coming Echo Park Village, a retail center that is shaping up to become the dining and drinking hub of the south end of Echo Park. Clark Street Bread & Pastry is at 311 Glendale Blvd. in Echo Park.

Want to get out of the kitchen this Hanukkah? Head to Freedman’s in Silver Lake where a menu of Hanukkah specials are being offered, Los Angeles Magazine reports. Fried chicken, root vegetable fritters, latkes two ways and smoked duck are some of the dishes that will be served. A Hanukkah catering package with a choice of roasted chicken or glazed brisket for four to six people is also an option for folks who want to dine in their homes without the fuss of cooking. Freedman’s is at 2619 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Work off those extra holiday pounds at Made By Pilates, Jamie Ehrlich’s new pilates studio in Highland Park, a company email reports. A New York transplant, Ehrlich has trained top models and the cast members of Saturday Night Live. All trainers were personally trained in the Made By class format and philosophy. Private lessons are also available in a separate room by way of the Made By Private umbrella. The room is equipped with top of the line equipment from Balanced Body including a Cadillac, tower, chair and reformer. Made By Pilates is at 117 N. Ave. 59 in Highland Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!