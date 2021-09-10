Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Nearly two years after signing a lease, Bagel and Slice will open in Eagle Rock next month, reports Eater LA. The restaurant, from the co-founder of the Blaze pizza chain, will serve “New York style” bagels in the morning and pizza slices at night in addition to baked goods. Bagel and Slice will open in the Oxy Arts building, a small row of storefronts that nearby Occidental College purchased and remodeled into an arts and retail complex.

The Los Angeles Times rounded up a new list of L.A.’s Best Breakfast Burritos and many Eastside restaurants made the list. All Day Baby in Silverlake, Doubting Thomas in Historic Filipinotown, All Time and Cafe Los Feliz in Los Feliz, Tacos Villa Corona in Atwater Village, Kumquat Coffee & Tea and Jugos Azteca in Highland Park, Macheen at Milpa Grille and George’s Burger Stand in Boyle Heights and Evil Cooks in El Sereno all made the list. Did any of your favorite spots miss the list? The Los Angeles Times is accepting suggestions on where to go next.

Silver Lake pop-up Greekmans was profiled in the Los Angeles Times. Located just outside of Freedman's, which is currently closed, the pop-up by Jonah Freedman serves a succinct menu of classic Greek fare, like souvlaki and lamb chops. The pop-up is currently scheduled to run through October.

Rockbird is expanding to Highland Park, reports What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant, which has another location in Glendale, offers fried chicken sandwiches and sides. What Now Los Angeles also reported that the restaurant signed a 10-year lease at the new York Boulevard location.

Atwater Village’s Proof Bakery has become a worker-owned cooperative, according to a post to their Instagram account. According to Eater LA, longtime owner Na Young Ma will transition to become a member of the newly appointed Board of Directors and the workers will have a say in the business’ operations and profits.

Boyle Heights’ Xochitl Vegan, El Sereno’s Evil Cooks, Glassell Park’s Plant Food for People, Lincoln Heights’ Cena Vegan and Highland Park’s Delicias Bakery & Some made LAist’s roundup of ​​LA's Best Vegan Mexican Restaurants, Panaderías And Pop-ups.

The Goldfish in Highland Park opened this month. The team behind Sticky Rice and Silverlake’s Spirit House have opened an event space and natural wine bar on York Boulevard. The front will feature a Sticky Rice takeout window and patio seating space while the back will serve as a music venue complete with pool and a disco ball, reported Thrillist LA.

