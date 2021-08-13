Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Unless you are the most enthusiastic of green thumbs, the idea of spending your Friday night amid rows of herbs and perennials at your local plant nursery doesn't sound too exciting. But what if there was beer and wine to be had amid the bell peppers and basil?

If that sounds like a more enticing way to kick off the weekend, then you might want to head over to Fig Earth Supply in Cypress Park, which transitions from garden center to beer garden on Friday nights.

The weekly Biergarden Fridays will be held until September 10. In addition to beer, wine and cocktails in the nursery, there will be DJs and food trucks from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The City of Los Angeles shut down Lincoln Heights’ Avenue 26 Night Market last week, spurring protests from local vendors. While the future of the unofficial market remains uncertain, some vendors told LA Taco that they would set up shop on neighboring streets.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Eastside food scene continues to make waves in local publications. The Los Angeles Times reviewed Atwater Village’s sushi restaurant Morihiro. East Hollywood’s Jitlada made The Infatuation LA’s roundup of The Best Hainan Chicken Rice in LA. LA Taco also wrote about East LA’s A’s BBQ’s new “Birria Smashburger.” (Honorable mention — Atwater Village’s Wine + Eggs market was mentioned in this Los Angeles Magazine piece on local markets).

Monty’s Good Burger in Echo Park has released their first new menu item since 2018 — a plant-based chicken sandwich. Called the Charlie’s Chicken Sandwich, it features pea-protein fried “chicken” and a new BBQ sauce. The menu item launched on Aug. 6.

Quarter Sheets, a Glendale pizza pop-up, will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Echo Park, reports the Los Angeles Times. The restaurant will serve desserts like slab pies and baked goods alongside “Detroit-ish” style pizza by the slice or pie, seasonal sides and a selection of beer and wine. Quarter Sheets will be replacing Trencher, a sandwich shop that will close after Aug 15.

The Los Angeles Times created a takeout guide for summer picnics in various Los Angeles parks this week, featuring three on the Eastside. They suggest grabbing food at Konbi if you’re by Elysian Park, Kismet Rotisserie if you’re by Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood or Clark Street Bread by Vista Hermosa Natural Park in Echo Park.

The former Hi-Hat venue in Highland Park has new occupants, including Thai restaurant Sticky Rice. The Los Angeles Times reports that a forthcoming bar and music venue, the Goldfish, will replace the Hi-Hat and Sticky Rice has taken over the to-go window previously occupied by Belle’s Bagels.

Eastside Guides