Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Have small businesses that were part of Silver Lake gentrification now fallen victim to big business gentrification? Possibly, the Los Angeles Times reports. Take Flore Vegan. Owner Miranda Megill “admits” that she may have contributed to Silver Lake’s gentrification in 2007, when she first opened the vegan restaurant in the heart of Sunset Junction. But 13 years later, the tables have turned. The building where Flore Vegan and another business she owns was sold to Engine Real Estate, a real estate company with a primary focus of “gentrifying neighborhoods of Los Angeles, such as Silver Lake, Echo Park, and Highland Park.” Will there be more victims to come?

Speaking of gentrification .... Looks like Echo Park's gentrification has spread to its fast-food scene, with a now closed KFC restaurant apparently on the way to become a drive-thru Starbucks, reports The Eastsider. The conversion of the Glendale Boulevard KFC would not be the first time a fast-food outlet -- with a valuable drive-thru -- has become a Starbucks. In recent years, the coffee shop giant has taken over restaurant drive-thrus in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park and Highland Park.

Blair’s in Silver Lake has maintained its neighborhood charm through the years, the Los Feliz Ledger reports. Marshall Blair, formerly of the Water Grill in downtown Los Angeles, keeps up with the times by avoiding food trends and serving the dishes that his loyal clientele can’t seem to get enough of – hamburgers, deviled eggs and house-made pasta, to name a few. Oh yeah, and the cozy vibe seals the deal. Blair’s is at 2901 Rowena Ave. in Silver Lake.

What kind of booze goes best with a vegan burger? We'll find out if Monty's Good Burger, which opened last summer at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laveta Terrace, succeeds in securing the necessary city and state permits and licenses. A filing with the Planning Department says the restaurant wants to serve a full line of alcoholic beverages. Monty’s Good Burger is at 1533 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!