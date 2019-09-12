Spend the weekend out on the Eastside with events like Second Saturday Gallery Night in NELA and the Echo Park Film Series.

Read on to learn more!

SATURDAY, September 14

Made in L.A. at Silver Lake Branch Library: Listen to excerpts from “Made in L.A. Vol. 2: Chasing the Elusive Dream” a collection of hyperlocal fictional stories written by members of Made in L.A., an indie author co-op. Free. 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Echo Park Film Series, “Viva Las Vegas” at Echo Park Lake: Lay out a picnic blanket and watch “Viva Las Vegas” the 1964 film starring Elvis Presley in the park. Free. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Curtido Cooking Class, A SalviSoul Food Workshop in Silver Lake: Gut-healthy fare like kimchi and kombucha have become staples in many Angelenos’ diets, but what most health-conscious folks are missing out on is curtido, a Salvadoran fermented cabbage relish, the crowning glory of all cheese-filled pupusas. Learn how to make your own curtido, in this vegan-friendly class. $45. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details

A Tribute to Billie Eilish Orchestra Show at Highland Park Ebell Club: Hear songs by Highland Park native Billie Eilish like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend” played by an orchestra live inside a historic theatre. Don’t hold back, if you know the words to all Eilish’s songs. Singing along is encouraged! Free. 3 p.m. Details

Second Saturday Gallery Night in NELA: Take a stroll through your favorite NELA neighborhoods as your favorite galleries, businesses and artists keep their doors open late on the second Saturday of every month. Free. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Art Across Borders, A Migrating Exhibit for Border Kindness at Avenue 50 Studio: Purchase art for a cause when the migrating exhibit touches down in L.A. this weekend. Browse current works by international artists and activists including Devendra Banhart and Ernesto Yerena Montejano. Proceeds will benefit Border Kindness, a nonprofit that offers food, shelter, medical care and other services to migrants and refugees. Free. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Survival Arts at Eastside Cafe: Learn an indigenous Filipino form of self-defense taught by women for women of color and non-binary people of color. $15-$25. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, September 15

Street Food Cinema, “The Little Mermaid” at Griffith Park: Pack a picnic blanket and some snacks and watch the Disney classic, “The Little Mermaid” under the stars. $9. 8:30 p.m. Details

Meditation Class and Vegetarian Supper in Elysian Park: Wind your weekend down with a relaxing meditation and a vegetarian meal in the park. Free. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details