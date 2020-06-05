Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.
The Eastside is home to some choice black-owned restaurants and cafes, according to a Google spreadsheet published by Infatuation writer Kat Hong. Some of them include Chicken n’ Chips in Atwater Village and VanillaBlack Coffee in Echo Park, which has drawn quite a crowd as of late, with supporters waiting in line for its lavender matcha, Layla Latte, vanilla latte, Bhakti Thai and pastries. In Silver Lake, there’s neighborhood pub Hyperion Public and Say Cheese, a longtime local fave. Chicken n’ Chips is at 2728 Fletcher Dr. in Atwater Village. VanillaBlack Coffee is at 1825 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park. In Silver Lake, Hyperion Public is at 2538 Hyperion Ave and Say Cheese is at 2800 Hyperion Ave.
After realizing that undocumented restaurant workers were excluded from emergency relief funds, recently unemployed Damien Diaz, of the Boyle Heights based bar consulting group Va’La Hospitality, along with Aaron Melendrez and Othón Nolasco, decided to help. They pooled their personal savings and unemployment benefits for the workers and assembled food boxes that would feed a dozen or so workers in a Boyle Heights warehouse, says the L.A. Times. Through their collected efforts, they have launched the nonprofit organization No Us Without You and have fed more than 300 families.
Sage Plant Based Bistro and its workers face challenging times trying to survive without any dine-in business, according to a story by Cal Matters, which has been republished in The Eastsider. While restaurants are now allowed to partially reopen dining rooms, they face numerous restrictions that will limit how many customers they can serve and increase costs. “I’d like to bring everybody back to work, but I can’t have more than ten people in one place,” said owner Mollie Engelhart. Sage Plant Based Bistro is at 1700 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.
