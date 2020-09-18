Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Security at Burgers Never Say Die in Silver Lake? It’s a possibility, considering that there’s been an uptick of verbal abuse, harassment and threats of physical violence by anti-maskers who have refused to follow the restaurant’s mask policy, Eater LA reports. Owner Shawn Nee and his crew have taken to Instagram to report their frustrations about the situation and to reinforce the restaurant’s mask policy with a strong Instagram post that leads with: “WARNING: The following post includes potentially offensive language.” Additional measures may include to shut the front door permanently and to use a take-out window instead. Burgers Never Say Day is at 2388 Glendale Blvd. Unit A in Silver Lake.

If the news of what’s happening at BNSD has made you uneasy, here’s some good news: John Neese of Galco’s Soda Pop Shop Stop in Highland Park reports that “folks who come in have been good with social distancing and wearing masks.” They are “very busy,” he continues, and “people are buying everything.” Galco’s Soda Pop Stop is at 5702 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

Nativo is landing in Highland Park, Eater LA reports. The Mexican-Italian concept comes from Paredes and Corrissa Hernandez, who also run Xelas in Boyle Heights. The ample space is a redo of what was once Sonny’s Hideaway. Expect a late September or early October opening. Nativo is at 5137 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

Dano’s Dumplings is popping up at Bar Bandini in Echo Park on Friday, Eater LA reports. They'll be selling pan-fried dumplings and to-go frozen dumplings starting at 4 p.m. Bar Bandini is at 2150 W. Sunset Blvd.

A new coffee pop-up named Mystyx Kafe is up and running in East Los Angeles, LA Taco reports. Owned by East Los Angeles native Julian “Filth,” the pop-up carries a goth vibe with cupful of flavors such as Black Magic, which is black iced tea, and White Magic, which is coffee flavored horchata. Mystyx Cafe is at Cesar Chavez Avenue between Gage and Records street.

Eater LA notes that Tilda in Echo Park has a new wine window for walk-up drinks and takeaway bottles. The concept dates back to the 1600s when Italian merchants punched small openings in their walls to safely serve wine to customers during the plague, says Food & Wine.

Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park has closed its bagel window housed at the Hi Hat, an Instagram post reported. It’s new location is across the street to 5022 York Blvd., in the former Cote Est space. The relocation comes after a rent increase, according to the bagel makers.

Palette Food and Juice is slated to shutter at the end of the month, The Eastsider reports. Co-owner Molly Keith announced the closure in a video posted on Instagram. Keith and co-owner Melissa Nester opened Palette four years ago. Their goal was to serve a menu completely supplied by local vendors.The closure comes after the pandemic battered the business and the landlord raised the rent, Kieth said. Palette Food and Juice is at 3193 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village.

