Where did April go? Enjoy the last weekend of the month by either taking a sandal-making workshop in Silver Lake, attending a family-friendly Bob Marley show in Echo Park or jogging with the Running Mamis through LA Historic State Park.

Read on for the details.

SATURDAY, April 27

Testif-i Living Library: A presentation at the Edendale Library in Echo Park from formerly incarcerated mothers about their experience and life. Details

Khaleed & Andy: The Greek Theatre hosts an Earth Day celebration and concert featuring Algerian raï performer, Khaled, and Iranian popular singer, Andy. Details

Running Mamis: The Running Mamis hold a 1-year anniversary run/jog/walk at LA Historic State Park. Details

Family Mural-Making Workshop: Artist Ismael de Anda III leads a free workshop that explores family and identity while creating a panel for a community mural-making project. Details

Intersectionality: A group photo exhibit at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park looks at the Chicano experience and culture. Details

SUNDAY, April 28

Yoga, Sex + Death: An course on the connections of yoga, sacred sexuality, and death. Details

The Music of Bob Marley for Kids: A Sunday morning family concert in Echo Park. Details

Sandal-Making Workshop: Learn the basics of leathercraft while making your own custom pair of sandals at Makers Mess in Silver Lake. Details

Bali Shadow Puppets Workshop: A free, all-ages workshop at Barnsdall Art Park. Details

No Glasses Required: 3-D Space in Echo Park hosts a closing reception for its exhibit of 1970s-era holograms, vintage lenticular postcards and other 3-D items that don't require glasses to be viewed. Details