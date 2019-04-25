Where did April go? Enjoy the last weekend of the month by either taking a sandal-making workshop in Silver Lake, attending a family-friendly Bob Marley show in Echo Park or jogging with the Running Mamis through LA Historic State Park.
Read on for the details.
SATURDAY, April 27
Testif-i Living Library: A presentation at the Edendale Library in Echo Park from formerly incarcerated mothers about their experience and life. Details
Khaleed & Andy: The Greek Theatre hosts an Earth Day celebration and concert featuring Algerian raï performer, Khaled, and Iranian popular singer, Andy. Details
Running Mamis: The Running Mamis hold a 1-year anniversary run/jog/walk at LA Historic State Park. Details
Family Mural-Making Workshop: Artist Ismael de Anda III leads a free workshop that explores family and identity while creating a panel for a community mural-making project. Details
Intersectionality: A group photo exhibit at Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park looks at the Chicano experience and culture. Details
SUNDAY, April 28
Yoga, Sex + Death: An course on the connections of yoga, sacred sexuality, and death. Details
The Music of Bob Marley for Kids: A Sunday morning family concert in Echo Park. Details
Sandal-Making Workshop: Learn the basics of leathercraft while making your own custom pair of sandals at Makers Mess in Silver Lake. Details
Bali Shadow Puppets Workshop: A free, all-ages workshop at Barnsdall Art Park. Details
No Glasses Required: 3-D Space in Echo Park hosts a closing reception for its exhibit of 1970s-era holograms, vintage lenticular postcards and other 3-D items that don't require glasses to be viewed. Details
