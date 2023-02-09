Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Super Bowl Specials
Silver Lake: Pijja Palace is offering a five-course tasting menu, with dosa onion wings, baked malai ziti, chutney pizza and s'mores, to enjoy while watching the big game, reports Eater LA. Outside of the tasting menu, there will be four specialty cocktails, with one for whichever team you’re rooting for.
Valentine’s Day
Los Feliz: Messhall is offering a three-course Valentine’s Day special. Choose from White Asparagus Vichyssoise, Scallops on the Half Shell, or Kobe Tartare to start; black bass, filet mignon, or lamb porterhouse for an entree; and end with a chocolatey trio of cake, fruit and truffles.
Boyle Heights: Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. is offering heart-shaped sourdough pizzas, salad and Champagne for $29 to enjoy while jamming out to a curated DJ set of 70s, 80s and 90s hits on Valentine’s Day. And if you’re looking for a special someone to share it with, the nearby Paramount Ballroom is hosting a single’s night.
New on the Menu
Highland Park: Otoño is transforming into Ración from Feb. 13 to 17. Ración was a Pasadena restaurant from 2012 to 2017 that celebrated the Spanish Basque cuisine from Chef Teresa Montaño. The tasting menu will include duck sausage-stuffed squid, artichoke chips with jamon candy, milk-poached asparagus and a duo of lemony desserts.
Highland Park: The Greyhound and ETA are updating their menus with the addition of chef Vinson Ching to their teams, reports Eater LA. The Greyhound now offers steak frites with bourbon peppercorn sauce and ETA now offers bay scallop tostadas.
Silver Lake: Botanica is hosting a weekly Sunday dinner series with guest chefs throughout February. Urban Farm Smallhold developed a multi-course mushroom meal last week. On Feb. 26, Parisian-based cookbook author Rebekah Pepper will offer a fancy French feast!
Closures
Lincoln Heights: The Airliner Bar is shifting gears — the bar will host a final farewell party on Feb. 24 for “this iteration” of the century-old bar. What the next iteration of the space will be is unknown, but the bar will cease operations for at least the time being.
Silver Lake: Gemini Bakehouse is closing — but not without a final “Bake Block Party” on Feb. 19. La Sorted, which shared a space with the bakery, will take over the space, baking sourdough pizza seven days a week.
Echo Park: Kien Giang Bakery on Echo Park Avenue is closed for renovations, with plans to reopen in April, according to the general manager, Debbie Huynh. The 43-year-old bakery has to remove its broken custom walk-in refrigerator and freezer and build in a new one, Huynh said. This will also involve changing some of the damaged walls around it and redoing the floor tiles. The Hyunh family has been baking their pastries and cakes there since 1980, according to The Infatuation.
Silver Lake: Caustia is closing after nine months of business, reports Eater LA. The Nikkei Peruvian restaurant from chef Ricardo Zarate will not reopen after a temporary closure in December due to a lack of weekday volume. The restaurant group, which owns Bar Moruno and Rápido, will repurpose the space for pop-ups and events before it is renamed and refreshed in a new culinary direction.
New Locations
Silver Lake: While Eszett is closing its doors, the space will soon be home to a new Lesbian wine bar named The Ruby Fruit in February. According to the Los Angeles Times, two former Eszett employees are behind the new venture. Lesbian bars are a rarity in the United States, where there are only about 27 businesses, according to Out Traveler, in late 2022.
Atwater Village: McCall’s Meat & Fish is moving from Los Feliz to Atwater Village in June 2023. According to an Instagram post, the business hopes to expand its offerings in a way the former home of 13 years could not provide.
Write-Ups
Echo Park’s Ototo, Lincoln Heights' Moo's Craft Barbeque, East Hollywood's Jitlada and Silver Lake’s Piija Palace are semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Glassell Park: ICYMI, check out Merrill's Shindler's recent review of Dunsmoor.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
