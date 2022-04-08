Cypress Park lacks a supermarket. But it now has a "boutique bodega."

That's what one customer calls The Golden Poppy Market, which is holding a grand opening on Sunday, April 10.

Housed in a renovated storefront on Cypress Avenue near Granada Avenue, Golden Poppy is owned by husband-and-wife team Michelle Juliette Carr, a burlesque artist and event chef, and Brian Wotring, a catering veteran who was involved in starting the Coolhaus Ice Cream truck.

The shop manages to stock a wide variety of items -- "from caviar to cat food," as the store owners like to say. Expect everything from detergent and paper towels to organic produce and fresh-baked bread. Cheeses, sandwiches and other prepared foods can be purchased for take-out or be enjoyed on the back patio.

Dinner party pop-ups and brunches are in the works.

In Other News ....

We have word about several new restaurants headed our way:

• Everytable will open an outpost at 1915 N. Hillhurst in Los Feliz, according to its website. Their concept is to become “the McDonald’s of fresh, nutritious and affordable fast food.” In addition to to-go meals, the company offers a meal subscription service.

• A plan is in the works to fill the former home of The Whisperer in Echo Park, says The Eastsider. The building on Echo Park Avenue has sat vacant since the restaurant closed nearly five years ago.

• Restaurant Tacos Social plans to open in Eagle Rock in the former home of Lucky Bird, the short-lived fried chicken restaurant. The owners are seeking city permission to serve a full line of alcoholic drinks as part.

Have you ever eaten a cocktail or snacked on some jewelry? That’s right, one that you take a bite out of instead of a sip. Echo Park’s Mowhawk Bend has a new menu of breakfast sandwiches infused with a bit of booze in every bite. And if you've ever wondered what it would be like to bite into a jewel (and not break your teeth doing so), Eagle Rock restaurant Chifa was featured in the L.A. Times for their edible ‘jade’ jewelry. Their first launch around Lunar New Year sold out, but they plan to restock these candied “cultural touchstones” later this month.

A few Eastside spots will or have shuttered in recent weeks. Sunset Beer Co. in Echo Park is closing its doors later this month as it faced a big rent hike. Ricky’s Fish Tacos on Riverside Drive will be closed indefinitely due to construction in the area but will still be available for catering. Earlier this year, Silver Lake’s The Vtree announced that it would not reopen. The soul food vegan restaurant said on their Instagram that staffing issues, the pandemic and a recent fire made it hard for them to reopen the Sunset Boulevard location, but they hope that this is “not ‘goodbye,’ but ‘see you later.’”

Vinovore’s new Eagle Rock location was featured in L.A. Taco. The female-owned wine shop carries natural wine, beer, sake and food from female-owned businesses, emphasizing Black- and Indigenous-owned companies. Vinovore also has a location in Silver Lake.

Highland Park’s Belle’s Bagels was featured in a Los Angeles Times article about the new generation of Jewish delicatessens and bagel shops opening and operating in Los Angeles.

Los Feliz’s Kismet was featured in the New York Times for staff training that centers on gender-neutral language, traditionally a challenge in the restaurant industry.

Time Out Los Angeles recently reviewed Alma’s Cider and Beer in Virgil Village. Veg Out Magazine wrote about their love for Elysian Valley’s vegan bakery, Just What I Kneadeded.