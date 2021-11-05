Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news

Live music and events are returning starting this week to The Paramount, the historic Boyle Heights ballroom where performers ranging from Stevie Wonder to Black Flag have performed.

The reopening will coincide with a new drink and bar food menu as well old favorites.

Craft cocktails created by Jason Schiffer feature a Boyle Heights Iced Tea -- made with Japanese vodka, kosher gin, housemade coke syrup and other ingredients -- and Hey Pachuco with tequila, vermouth, watermelon juice and other elements.

On the food side, chef and pizza maker Jorge Sandoval of The Paramount’s ground-level restaurant, Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co., will serve up bar-friendly fare, including roasted cauliflower, chicken quinoa meatballs and a sweet potato version of Tater Tots.

In other dining and drinking news ...

The Eastsider spoke with Juan and Candy Villa about how they brought East LA’s La Azteca Tortilleria to recent Michelin Bib Gourmand acclaim. Read their story here.

Chef Kenji Koyama has opened a new sushi restaurant, Ken-bey, in Silver Lake. Koyama also owns Necco in West LA and Eater LA reports that Ken-bey will also feature vegan options.

Eagle Rock’s Lucky Bird location has apparently closed, says Eater LA. The location just opened this July and was previously featured in Good Taste.

Silver Lake’s Greekman’s will stay open through November, according to Eater LA. Reservations are still available online for their outdoor patio. Silver Lake’s Alimento and Bontanica also reopened this week.

Three Eastside bars made The Infatuation’s list of “LA’s Most Exciting Bar Openings” this month — Highland Park’s ETA, Glassell Park’s The Grant and Los Feliz’s Pinky’s.

A food hall and HomeGirl Cafe location will be coming to Lincoln Heights inside a new affordable housing and mixed-use building. Despite opposition from the neighborhood council, construction on the building is expected to begin sometime this fall. Read more in our article here.

HiFi Kitchen chef Justin Foronda rounded up a number of Historic Filipinotown restaurants for Thrillist last week. Foronda mentioned The Park’s Finest, Bahay Kubo, Filipino Bagnet Restaurant & Bakery, Genever, My Mom’s Bake Shop and Woon.

Gogo’s Tacos on the edge of East Hollywood was written up in LA Taco. The new taco venture from Guerilla Tacos’ Brittany Valles will donate 20 cents of every dollar spent to her charity, the Juan Carlos Cantoni Foundation which helps children and young adults aging out of the foster care system.

In the mood for seafood? Mariscos El Camaron Pelado in Lincoln Heights, Mariscos Los Lechugas in El Sereno and Mariscos El Faro in Highland Park made Thrillist’s best Mariscos in Los Angeles list.