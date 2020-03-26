The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the Boyle Heights businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Boyle Heights business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

RESTAURANTS

Arctic Hotspot Bakery & Cafe

DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT

Monday-Saturday from 9am-3pm for Take Out

323-264-7912

2509 E 4th St.

X'tiosu Kitchen

DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT

(323) 526-8844

923 Forest Avenue

Mexicanos 30-30

DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT

(323) 224-9466

2042 Marengo St.

Purgatory Pizza

DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT

New delivery range is within a 5 mile radius of our restaurant and we are waving the delivery charge.

OPEN 11AM-10PM

(323) 262-5310

1326 E. 1st Street

George's Burger Stand

TAKEOUT

Now offering Fried chicken sandwiches while supplies last (Usually only served on weekends).

(323) 268-3965

2311 E Cesar E Chavez Ave.

La Barbacha

DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT

(323) 264-1451

2510 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Cemitas Poblanas Juquilita

TAKEOUT

Phone: (323) 261-0390

532 S Lorena St

Casa Fina Restaurant & Cantina

TAKEOUT & DELIVERY

Free delivery when ordering by phone

Offering basic household supplies and groceries

323-604-9592

1842 E. 1st St

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

La Chispa De Oro

DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT

Phone: (323) 526-0793

2217 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe

Order for online delivery & Order online for takeout

OFFER: Happy Hour on drinks Mon-Fri 2-5p.m

101 N. Boyle Ave | (323) 266-7118

2127 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue | (323) 264-6600

Cemitas Poblanas El Sapito

TAKEOUT

OFFER: 20$ SPEND GET AN AGUA FRESCA OR SODA

(323) 881-0428

3010 E 1st St

MARKETS

El Super

7am - 8am - Early entry for Seniors (65+ years). We reserve the right to check ID.

8am - 9pm - Open to the General Public

(323) 526-0120

3405 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Food 4 Less

(323) 268-0461

8am – 8pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 7:30am, Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

2750 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Northgate

8 am - 8 pm (general public)

7 am - 8 am (seniors 65+ and disabled)

(323) 262-0595

425 S. Soto Street

Smart & Final

8 am - 8 pm

Delivery or pick up maybe available online through Instacart (323) 268-9179

2308 East 4th St

Not in the Boyle Heights Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here