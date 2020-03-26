Mariachi Plaza Boyle Heights street scene
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the Boyle Heights businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Boyle Heights business or update your info Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

RESTAURANTS

Arctic Hotspot Bakery & Cafe

  • DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
  • Monday-Saturday from 9am-3pm for Take Out
  • 323-264-7912
  • 2509 E 4th St.

X'tiosu Kitchen

  • DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
  • (323) 526-8844
  • 923 Forest Avenue

Mexicanos 30-30

  • DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
  • (323) 224-9466
  • 2042 Marengo St.

Purgatory Pizza

  • DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
  • New delivery range is within a 5 mile radius of our restaurant and we are waving the delivery charge.
  • OPEN 11AM-10PM
  • (323) 262-5310
  • 1326 E. 1st Street

George's Burger Stand

  • TAKEOUT
  • Now offering Fried chicken sandwiches while supplies last (Usually only served on weekends).
  • (323) 268-3965
  • 2311 E Cesar E Chavez Ave.

La Barbacha

  • DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
  • (323) 264-1451
  • 2510 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Cemitas Poblanas Juquilita

  • TAKEOUT
  • Phone: (323) 261-0390
  • 532 S Lorena St

Casa Fina Restaurant & Cantina

  • TAKEOUT & DELIVERY
  • Free delivery when ordering by phone
  • Offering basic household supplies and groceries
  • 323-604-9592
  • 1842 E. 1st St

La Chispa De Oro

  • DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
  • Phone: (323) 526-0793
  • 2217 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe

Cemitas Poblanas El Sapito

  • TAKEOUT
  • OFFER: 20$ SPEND GET AN AGUA FRESCA OR SODA
  • (323) 881-0428
  • 3010 E 1st St

MARKETS

El Super

  • 7am - 8am - Early entry for Seniors (65+ years). We reserve the right to check ID.
  • 8am - 9pm - Open to the General Public
  • (323) 526-0120
  • 3405 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Food 4 Less

  • (323) 268-0461
  • 8am – 8pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 7:30am, Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
  • 2750 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Northgate

  • 8 am  - 8 pm (general public)
  • 7 am - 8 am (seniors 65+ and disabled)
  • (323) 262-0595
  • 425 S. Soto Street 

Smart & Final

8 am - 8 pm

Delivery or pick up maybe available online through Instacart (323) 268-9179

2308 East 4th St

Not in the Boyle Heights Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here

