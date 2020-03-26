The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But the Boyle Heights businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Boyle Heights business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
RESTAURANTS
- DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
- Monday-Saturday from 9am-3pm for Take Out
- 323-264-7912
- 2509 E 4th St.
- DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
- (323) 526-8844
- 923 Forest Avenue
- DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
- (323) 224-9466
- 2042 Marengo St.
- DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
- New delivery range is within a 5 mile radius of our restaurant and we are waving the delivery charge.
- OPEN 11AM-10PM
- (323) 262-5310
- 1326 E. 1st Street
- TAKEOUT
- Now offering Fried chicken sandwiches while supplies last (Usually only served on weekends).
- (323) 268-3965
- 2311 E Cesar E Chavez Ave.
- DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
- (323) 264-1451
- 2510 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- TAKEOUT
- Phone: (323) 261-0390
- 532 S Lorena St
Casa Fina Restaurant & Cantina
- TAKEOUT & DELIVERY
- Free delivery when ordering by phone
- Offering basic household supplies and groceries
- 323-604-9592
- 1842 E. 1st St
- DELIVERY AND TAKEOUT
- Phone: (323) 526-0793
- 2217 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Order for online delivery & Order online for takeout
- OFFER: Happy Hour on drinks Mon-Fri 2-5p.m
- 101 N. Boyle Ave | (323) 266-7118
- 2127 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue | (323) 264-6600
- TAKEOUT
- OFFER: 20$ SPEND GET AN AGUA FRESCA OR SODA
- (323) 881-0428
- 3010 E 1st St
MARKETS
- 7am - 8am - Early entry for Seniors (65+ years). We reserve the right to check ID.
- 8am - 9pm - Open to the General Public
- (323) 526-0120
- 3405 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
- (323) 268-0461
- 8am – 8pm (Exclusive Shopping for Seniors 60 & Older: 7am – 7:30am, Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
- 2750 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
- 8 am - 8 pm (general public)
- 7 am - 8 am (seniors 65+ and disabled)
- (323) 262-0595
- 425 S. Soto Street
8 am - 8 pm
Delivery or pick up maybe available online through Instacart (323) 268-9179
2308 East 4th St
Not in the Boyle Heights Guide?
You can submit your business or updates here
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.