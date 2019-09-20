Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Konbi in Echo Park was named America’s Best New Restaurant by Bon Apetit magazine. The Japanese sandwich shop began attracting attention even before it opened, and since then has been praised by Food & Wine magazine and the LA Times. Like other critics before her, Julia Kramer noted that the care and research the chefs put into their creations, saying there’s a “palpable intensity to their level of study.” She also described the process of buying a chocolate croissant as “Kafkaesque,” but called it the best she’d ever eaten.

Speaking of Konbi, Found Oyster, a soon-to-open restaurant, is hosting a pop-up at the acclaimed Japanese sandwich shop. Chef/Partner Ari Kolender will be serving a preview of the Found Oyster's take on the classic lobster roll, made with bisque sauce and serrano chili. Event happens on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The people behind Flask Fine Wines in Studio City are opening a wine and whiskey shop in Highland Park, reports The Eastsider. Flask HP will fill the space at Figueroa Street and Avenue 59 that was left vacant a year ago by Tinfoil, a liquor store and deli. The corner storefront is known for the vintage "Coldest Beer in Town" neon sign that hangs over the entrance.

After a lengthy wait, Rodeo Express has opened on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, serving up one-pound build-your-own burritos, bowls and salads. The new restaurant is an offshoot of neighboring restaurant, Rodeo Mexican Grill, which opened a new bar earlier this year. Rodeo Express is at 1717 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

Support local LA artists at Barnsdall Art Park’s annual Art & Craft Fair, Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Art & Craft Fair presents work from students and faculty. Expect handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, cards, prints, paintings, drawings and photography. The Barnsdall Art Park is at 4800 Hollywood Blvd. in East Hollywood.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!