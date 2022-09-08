Bub and Grandma's long-awaited Glassell Park sandwich shop and bakeryis getting close to an official opening. The highly regarded bread baker helda soft openingover the Labor Day holiday in a bright and airy space on Eagle Rock Boulevard. There was social media chatter saying that the place could officially open as soon as today, Sept. 8, but a notice at one point on Bub and Grandma's website said Sept. 12. Expect breakfast sandwiches, like Chorizo, egg & cheese, and lunch sandos, including a vegan Cauliflower Cheddar, in addition to salads, pastries and, yes, bread.
Everytable seems to be opening everywhere. The company focuses on prepared, healthy meals made in centralized kitchens. Prices vary by location, reflecting the income and demographics of the surrounding neighborhood. Everytables have already opened up at Cal State L.A. and in Los Feliz on Hillhurst Avenue. Now, the company is planning new locations in East Hollywood on Vermont Avenue across from L.A. City College and Hollywood Boulevard near Western Avenue, says What Now LA. These are among the dozen new L.A. County stores the company plans to open after raising $55 million from investors.
Echo Park's first oyster bar, The Lonely Oyster, will begin serving a full dinner menu tonight (Sept. 8) as part of its grand opening, says Jenna Corbin, the restaurant's creative director (who has also been a long-time server at nearby Taix). Chef Carlos Lopez will head a kitchen that will serve brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night plates and oysters complemented with wine and cocktails. The Lonely Oyster is the latest Echo Park endeavor for owner Don Andes. He has been with the Holloway Bar (which occupied the same spot as the new restaurant) and Little Joy Cocktails. The Lonely Oyster is at 1320 Echo Park Ave.
Los Feliz' Messhall is celebrating its 10th anniversary with free BBQ plates, cocktail specials and games during a block party on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Can't make the event? You can still celebrate with the classic Mess Burger for $10 during brunch and lunch. LA Mag recently wrote about their cocktail program as well, featuring a "bible" of over 150 cocktail recipes.
If you're still in the mood for burgers, Goldburger in both Highland Park and Los Feliz are offering $3 patty melts all week on Bub and Grandma's bread.
New & Improved
Los Feliz's Pinky's is starting an outdoor bar experience on Friday and Saturday nights in the alleyway next to the bar. Eater LA reports that they will offer an exclusive cocktail menu and will pipe the vinyl DJ sets happening indoors.
Encanto in Los Feliz opened several months ago but is finally getting around to holding a grand opening party today (Sept. 8) A new brunch menu features egg and chorizo tacos and fried plantain pancakes.
Dinner is different now at Silver Lake's All Day Baby. The restaurant known for its biscuit sandwiches morphs into an evening pop-up with a Vietnamese- and Asian-inspired dinner menu, reports Eater LA. Tet-A-Tet serves up everything from Jidori Chicken Liver Patê to Blue Crab Fried Rice. But you can still enjoy those biscuits during daytime hours.
Let it pour
The Silver Lake House, a long-time Thai restaurant formerly known as Leela Thai, is seeking city permission to serve beer and wine, according to a recent public hearing.
The L.A Times gives a rave review to Pijja Palace, Silver Lake's Indian-inspired pizza parlor. Check out Bill Addison's review of "the summer's hottest dining sensation yet."
Maciel's Vegan Butcher in Highland Park was featured in LAist. Writer Julia Paskin mixes her personal experience with vegetarianism, her interview with co-owner and chef Maciel Bañales and her take on the plant-based food. Expect expanded hours and offerings soon.
Which bread baker rises to the top?
We asked our Daily Digest newsletter readers earlier this week to vote for their favorite bread maker from three local choices: Bub and Grandmas, Clark Street Bakery and Tartine. Here's how they voted and what they recommended:
A few recommendations:
Bub and Grandma's: Spelt Polenta loaf
Clark Street: Country sourdough dough with flax, sesame and sunflower seeds inside and outside! That’s the best picnic loaf to accompany your favorite cheeses."
Tartine: The Kids Loaf
And one reader named Friends & Family as a favorite.
