The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park will serve dinner until 10 pm and oysters until midnight.

Bub and Grandma's long-awaited Glassell Park sandwich shop and bakery is getting close to an official opening. The highly regarded bread baker held a soft opening over the Labor Day holiday in a bright and airy space on Eagle Rock Boulevard. There was social media chatter saying that the place could officially open as soon as today, Sept. 8, but a notice at one point on Bub and Grandma's website said Sept. 12.  Expect breakfast sandwiches, like Chorizo, egg & cheese, and lunch sandos, including a vegan Cauliflower Cheddar, in addition to salads, pastries and, yes, bread.

