The ‘80s and ‘90s are taking over the Eastside this weekend with “The Princess Bride,” “Sister Act” and Butthole Surfers. Read on to find out when, where and how.

FRIDAY, May 17

“Sister Act”, A Divine Musical Comedy at Casa 0101: Watch this Boyle Heights community theatre’s revival of the Tony-nominated musical adaptation of the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film “Sister Act”. Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield plays the cynical chanteuse whose sent in to hiding in a nunnery after witnessing a mob murder. $25. 8 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, May 18

Street Food Cinema at Griffith Park Center: Bring a picnic blanket to relax on while watching the 1987 film “The Princess Bride” under the stars. Pack some snacks or sample a few of the dishes on offer from food trucks like Boba Ni Taco and the Grilled Cheese Truck. $15. 8:30 p.m. Details

Lesbian and Bi Single Mingle at El Cid: Take the work out of dating and networking and increase your chances at meeting a potential love interest, friend or business contact with an evening of 5-minute meetings. Using text, you can give feedback on your dates and within 24 hours you will be connected with your matches. $30-$35. 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details

ENLACE Mental Health Celebration at Plaza de La Raza: This mental health fair gathers mental health and community organizations and vendors to raise awareness and offer resources related to mental health in the Latinx community. There will be speakers, panels and workshops throughout the day. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Plant Spirit Medicine Intensive at the Heritage Square Museum: Deepen your understanding of plants as medicine with a workshop that walks you through plant spirit meditations, collective flower essence medicine-making and gardening in the museum’s medicinal herb garden. $55. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details

The Pink Cat Daily Pop-Up: An art viewing featuring the audaciously dubbed godhead of the internet, digital caliphate and ethereal warlord, Pink Cat. $10. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Butthole Surfers Book Signing and Q&A at Zebulon: Gibby Haynes and Aaron Tanner of the ‘80s psychedelic punk band, Butthole Surfers, will be signing copies of their book “Butthole Surfers: What Does Regret Mean?” that offers readers a visual history of the band. A Q&A session will follow. $8. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, May 19

Outdoor Yoga Class at Griffith Park: Take some time to relax and reset before the work week with this 1-hour yoga and meditation class. Bring your own mat (and maybe an umbrella if the forecasts hold true) or flow through your practice with your hands and feet planted in the grass. $20. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details

Cypress Grove’s Cheeseboards for Dinner Pop-Up in Silver Lake: Munch on a personalized cheese board made with a selection of fromages by award-winning California cheesemakers, Cypress Grove. The cheeses will be served alongside snacks and brews from Gelson’s Market, 21st Amendment Brewery, Rustic Bakery and Columbus Craft Meats. $10. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Mommy and Me Nutrition Workshop at Silverlake Yoga: Learn how to give your baby the nutrients they need from their food. From weaning tips to purees, choking hazards to breastfeeding, Kundalini Yoga instructor, Ashley Miers, will teach you the basics on how to nurture your baby in their first year. $25. 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Details