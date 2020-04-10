Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Video game and art gallery iam8bit in Echo Park announced that they are holding an online fundraiser to support their friends and furloughed employees of nearby Button Mash. To support the effort, folks will need to purchase the Button Mash Quarantine Boredom Pack, which on a basic level, comes with a video game, coupon, Button Mash recipes, coloring book and tokens. All proceeds go to the Button Mash staff relief effort. Starry Kitchen at Button Mash is still open for take-out and delivery, with a skeleton crew running the show. Button Mash is at 1391 Sunset Blvd. iam8bit is at 2147 Sunset Blvd (temporarily closed). Both are in Echo Park.

Sara and Steven Valdes of Sara’s Market in City Terrace are continuously adjusting to the times, the Los Angeles Times reports. When they took over ownership from Sara’s parents six years ago, the couple began to supply the 800-square foot market with indie foods, such as fresh corn tortillas from Kernel of Truth, oat milks from Leche, locally roasted coffee beans and a small but modest collection of craft beer and natural wine alongside traditional convenience store staples such as chips, soda and candy. Then the couple began to host regular sidewalk pop-ups. But with the arrival of the COVID-19 crisis, things quickly changed. Hours were cut and only four customers are allowed in at a time. Alcohol sales, beans and rice and instant soup are some of Sara’s best sellers. Sara’s Market is at 3455 City Terrace Dr. in City Terrace.

Echo Park resident and fashion designer Clare Vivier is managing her brand Clare V. from her closet due to the shelter-in-place order, Vogue.com reports. In the Q & A interview, Vivier reveals what’s on her bedside table (think books), her favorite Instagrams (@shopclarev, of course), and how she is coping through the COVID-19 crisis. Clare V’s signature boutique is at 3339 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake (temporarily closed).

