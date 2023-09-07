Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Mount Washington:The vegan-friendly Kitchen Mouse is poised to expand once more, this time to a takeout-only spot next to Taco Fiesta. Kitchen Mouse's "Mount Washington Window" at 4503 Figueroa is expected to open soon.
Echo Park: A request to allow the sale of wine for a planned, 47-seat wine tasting room at 1498 Sunset Blvd. has been filed with the city. The location is a mini-mall, once home to Sunset Beer and other stores, that is now undergoing renovation. One of the other new tenants is Kushiba, a restaurant connected to chef David Schlosser of Shibumi, a highly-regarded Japanese restaurant, says What Now Los Angeles.
Highland Park:Roll Call Sushi has placed signage at the former Tam’s on Figueroa location, reports Eater LA. Roll Call Sushi currently has another location in Koreatown.
Highland Park:Nativo is hosting a local vendor event this Sunday, Sept. 10, with more than 25 local vendors selling clothing, art and food. Stop by between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for cocktails and music while you shop.
Highland Park:Cafe Birdie has rebranded, ditching the “cafe” from its name and operating as a counter-service spot with all dishes under $20. This also means that ownership had to let go of some of their staff due to the change. Birdie’s Instagram has a detailed post explaining the changes.
Echo Park:The Los Angeles Times wrote about Ototo chef Charles Namba’s lifelong love of cooking and how it inspired the menu at the Echo Park sake bar.
Highland Park: Community members protested outside the soon-to-be new location of Highly Likely Cafe on Aug. 25 against gentrification and displacement caused by new businesses seeking liquor licenses. Eater LA reports that protestors were concerned about the establishment’s owner, Cary Rosier, delivering a note to the home of the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council President after opposing their liquor license application.
