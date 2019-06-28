Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Longtime Silver Lake staple Café Tropical is under new ownership, Eater LA reports. The 44-year-old Cuban style café has been taken over by the team behind El Cochinito, a family run Cuban restaurant located a few blocks west of Café Tropical. You won’t see much of a difference though. The plan is for the two businesses to overlap operationally while keeping Café Tropical as is, with the exception of a possible curbside take-away window. Café Tropical is at 2900 Sunset Blvd in Silver Lake.

Relentless Brewing has branched out from Temecula and has opened a second location in Eagle Rock, Eater LA reports. There’s no real brewing happening at this location though, but rather, the beer is shipped from its Riverside facility. Aside from the beer, Relentless Brewing also features cocktails and a limited food menu. Relentless Brewing and Spirits is at 2133 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

Los Angeles’ best pizza is found in a parking lot in Silver Lake, Los Angeles Insider reports. The concept comes from Chef Eleodoro Lopez, who makes his wood-fired pizza in the back of his pick-up truck with an oven he ordered from Italy. Check him out most evenings in the parking lot between Coronado Street and Benton Way in Silver Lake.

A few weeks back we reported that Lowboy bar was preparing to open in the former home of The Lost Knight (and before that, Barragan's Mexican restaurant). Well, it turns out Lowboy will be part of a trio of establishments -- two bars and a restaurant -- that will open in the Lost Knight building, reports Eater LA. Lowboy will be joined later this summer by a restaurant called Adamae and an "upscale cocktail experience" called Las Flores.

We know that opening a restaurant usually takes longer than planned. But almost four years? That's how long demolition and construction has taken at a former Echo Park brick building being converted into an Italian restaurant. The owners of Etti, described as a combination of "traditional Italian gastronomy with the sensibility and seasonality of Southern California,” even began looking to hire workers in late 2016. Now, after an ambitious renovation that involved digging out an entirely new basement, it looks like Etti is finally close to completion. Etti's one-page website doesn't reveal much, but the Instagram of Stayner Architects, located down the block, provided glimpses of a soaring ceiling, marble finishes and other high-end touches. Let's hope Etti will be worth the wait. Etti will be at 1509 Echo Park Ave. in Echo Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!