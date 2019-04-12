Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Cal State LA is one step closer to being a zero-waste university with the removal of plastic straws from its campus, the El Sereno school announced. Expect paper straws as a replacement. The move is part of a California State University system policy that aims to eliminate plastic bags, single-use plastic straws and water bottles on all 23 campuses by 2023. Plastic bags are already prohibited.

Echo Park is having a dining moment, Eater LA reports. Some of the neighborhoods top dining spots are situated near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Sunset Boulevard. Mohawk Bend was named for its craft beer, choice menu and welcoming atmosphere; Elf Café, which is adjacent to Mohawk Bend, for its vegetarian fare; and Zach Pollack’s soft-crusted pizza at Cosa Buona. Further east of Sunset comes forward-thinking Triniti; neighborhood staple Masa of Echo Park for its deep-dish pizza; and the famed Tacos Arizas truck. Mohawk Bend is at 2141 Sunset Blvd.; Elf Café is at 2135 Sunset Blvd.; Cosa Buona is at 2100 Sunset Blvd., Triniti Echo Park is at 1814 Sunset Blvd.; Masa of Echo Park is at 1800 Sunset Blvd., Tacos Arizas is usually parked near the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Logan Street.

The Good Luck Bar in Los Feliz has undergone a bit of bad luck, Eater LA reports. Owners of the twenty-five-year-old cocktail bar announced that it is set to permanently shutter. Owners Sean MacPherson and Jon Sidel, who opened Jones Hollywood and El Carmen, opened Good Luck in 1994. Rumor has it that the closure is due to the coming of a possible hotel and restaurant. Good Luck Bar is located at the 1514 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz.

Eagle Rock’s longstanding Cacao Mexicatessen is off the grid for the moment due to a kitchen fire, Eater LA said. No timetable has been announced for its return. The Lujan family of Cacao reported that a fire broke out in the kitchen on the afternoon of Friday, April 5. No injuries were reported. Cacao Mexicatessen is at 1576 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

Cecilia Padilla-Brill is a communications writer and journalist. She writes news, health, education and feature stories. Cecilia is currently working on her first novel. She has lived in Echo Park since 1999.