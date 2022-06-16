Some long-awaited restaurant arrivals are coming to the Eastside:
• Eagle Rock’s Capri Club is finally opening this Friday, after a two-year pandemic delay. Eater LA has a sneak peek of the new aperitivo bar that still has some of the venue’s 1960s Italian charm.
• Brian Dunsmoor plans to open his namesake restaurant in Glassell Park at the end of the month. Dunsmoor will blend southern cuisine with pierogies and wood-fired meats, says Eater LA.
• In the same building as Dunsmoor, Bub and Grandma bakery’s restaurant is nearing completion, Eater LA reports. “Almost done” says an Instagram post.
• Dal Milanese of Milan will open its first U.S. location in Los Feliz in September 2022 in the former home of Puran's on Hillhurst Avenue, reports What Now Los Angeles.
• Los Angeles Ale Works is expanding to Boyle Heights, overtaking Indie Brewing, reports Eater LA. What Now Los Angeles anticipates that they will open in the coming weeks.
• Glassell Park’s Bub and Grandma bakery’s restaurant is almost finished, Eater LA reports. “Almost done” says an Instagram post.
In other food and drink news ....
Picnic sandwiches will be at Hey Hey in Echo Park each Thursday from June 16 to the end of July, bringing New York Italian heroes to the West Coast.
Laveta in Echo Park plans to expand beyond coffee into beer and wine. The Glendale Boulevard restaurant has applied for a permit to serve beer and wine. Laveta, which opened in 2019, was hailed for its minimalist approach.
Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park is pairing up with Quarantine Pizza Co. to bring pizza and drinks to the bagel joint’s patio this Friday, June 17.
Speaking of bagels ... 1802 Roasters in Cypress Park is now also home to Saint-Raf Bagels, hand-rolled and baked on the premises.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped by the original Guisados in Boyle Heights last week, reports Eater LA.
Historic Filipinotown’s Genever and Thunderbolt in Echo Park landed on North America’s 50 Best Bars List by the World’s 50 Best Bars team. Thunderbolt also received a nod from the same team as the Best Bar in West USA of the year.
Pastry Chef Hannah Ziskin of Echo Park’s Quarter Sheets spoke with Taste Cooking about how she creates deserts that are full of flavor but not overly sweet. She describes them as “intellectual comfort food desserts.”
Father's Day Deals
By Jaymin De la Cruz
Looking for a place to celebrate Father’s Day? From an all-day Happy Hour to mariachis and delicious menu items, here are a few Father’s Day deals for you and your dad at local neighborhood restaurants.
Atwater Village
Bon Vivant Market & Cafe | Father’s Day Special: Happy Hour all day
The Village Bakery and Cafe | Father’s Day Specials: Brisket Hash topped with 2 eggs any style and choice of toast; Hot Italian Sandwich served with soup or salad; Decorated Father’s Day cookies
Boyle Heights
Casa Fina Restaurant & Cantina | Father’s Day Special: Mariachis from 12 - 2pm
Eagle Rock
Max City BBQ | Father’s Day Special: Father’s Day BBQ Feast, reserve favorite foods by June 16th via email: catering@maxcitybbq.com
Echo Park
Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery | Father’s Day Special: A Sage Brew for every dad with the purchase of an entre on Sunday
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.